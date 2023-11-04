Kameron Marlowe Releases New Single 'Tennessee Don't Mind'

Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville's standout Country star Kameron Marlowe brings his “signature smoky voice”(Grammy.com) to the forefront with his new single, “Tennessee Don't Mind,” available everywhere now. Written by Charles Kelly and Daniel Tashian, the gritty track with a wild frontier-like instrumentation takes you on a cinematic journey through Marlowe's push and pull relationship with the place he calls home.

Watch the music video below!

“To me, Tennessee in this instance really represents Music City,” admits Marlowe. “There is a give and take with chasing this dream, and the past two years have been a whirlwind. There's a lot of 'life' we miss out on being on the road – something no one prepares you for. I feel the most at home on the road and sometimes that's the scary part. The music just consumes you and sometimes it's hard to get out of your own head." Resonating like a woman who holds a man's heart in her hands, the enduring pull of Tennessee remains steadfast to Marlowe, echoing a feeling often seen by artists who commit their lives to music. Nashville's unwavering allure continues to draw him back time and time again, despite all the sacrifice and hardships that come along with chasing a career on the road as his “gravelly vocal” (Billboard) and rip-roaring fiddle lead the way.

The new single ushers in Marlowe's next chapter of music, accompanied by a music video shot on his bus with his long-time band who all hail from his home state of North Carolina. As they head out of Nashville during the dead of night, the video highlights the complexities of life on the road and all the highs and lows that come with it. From the thrill of fans cheering your name and echoing lyrics back to you, to the video's end as Marlowe faces the stark reality and isolating feelings that creep in when the stage lights dim.

Known to be one of the most recognizable voices in the format, Marlowe signed to Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville as a result of the success of his Platinum-certified hit, “Giving You Up,” and has since garnered over 680M+ on demand streams to date. Just last month, Marlowe featured on Megan Moroney's deluxe album with the soul-stirring duet, “Fix You Too.”

Earlier this year, Marlowe graced the stage on tour with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis and has now embarked on his 13-stop headlining I Can Lie Tour with special guests Elvie Shane, James McNair and Matt Schuster. Tapped as an artist on the rise by Opry's NextStage program and CMT's Listen Up class, 2023 has proved to be a year like never before.

ABOUT KAMERON MARLOWE:

Fusing steel-toed toughness with a visceral approach to songwriting, Kameron Marlowe's sound is built around edgy electric twang, smoldering shades of gritty rock and a touch of bluesy tenderness, living comfortably in the darker corners of the honky tonk. Launching onto the music scene with unstoppable momentum fueled by his Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up,” Marlowe delivered his debut album We Were Cowboys, in 2022 produced by Dann Huff. The critically acclaimed collection includes Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up” and Gold-certified hit “Burn 'Em All,” was one of 2022's top streaming Country albums on Spotify, and named one of the year's best by Raised Rowdy and Entertainment Focus. Named to CMT's 2023 Listen Up class of exciting new talent and the Opry NextStage program, Marlowe was also previously highlighted as One to Watch by Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets. Now, Marlowe begins his sophomore chapter of music with “Tennessee Don't Mind,” an ode to the complex intersection of a life on the road full of fans screaming your name, and the quiet solitude of returning home. The single that showcases the North Carolina native's “gravelly voice” (Billboard) drops as Marlowe's headlining I CAN LIE TOUR continues nationwide, following recent tours with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis earlier this year. Marlowe heads into 2024 with more live shows and new music announcing soon, visit kameronmarlowe.com for updates and to stay connected.