Kaleb Sanders Releases Anthemic Single 'Be Better'

Emerging country artist Kaleb Sanders has released his anthemic new single, “Be Better.” The track exemplifies Kaleb's ability to take the heartbreaks, ass-kickings, and triumphs he's faced and repurpose them as a slow-burning ballad spotlighting his whiskey-smooth vocals over a flurry of acoustic strums and gentle percussion.

Produced by Brad Wagner (Jon Langston, Noah Hicks), “Be Better” focuses on acknowledging the mistakes you've made in a relationship and taking the initiative to work towards being a better partner and version of yourself.

"This song represents a pivotal time in my life where I realized I needed to make some adjustments and do what I need to do to be the best man I can be or grow up, so to speak,” shares Kaleb. “Sometimes it takes a failed relationship to realize that you need to do some work on yourself — whether you realize it quickly or slowly. Either way, I hope that people who have been or are in that adjustment phase of their life can connect to this song. I hope it encourages them along their way and lets them know that they are not alone!"

"Be Better" is the second offering from Kaleb following the release of his debut single "Couple Beers From Now," a deceptively upbeat track about healing from heartbreak and the struggles experienced as you try to move on which has already amassed nearly 70K streams since its release. Together, both tracks give listeners an inside look as to who Kaleb is as an artist, transforming his life experiences and lessons into relatable anthems that will stick with them long after the final notes fade.

The Florida-raised and Nashville-based singer and songwriter infuses tried-and-true country storytelling with unabashed and unfiltered honesty. Against the ebb-and-flow of raw instrumentation, Kaleb sings straight from the heart as he chronicles the wild path he's traveled to get here.

After a series of challenging life events from the loss of his bluegrass singer grandfather's passing and dropping out of college to a hard breakup and a nasty booze habit, Kaleb realized the pain he endured was needed to discover the person he is today. Determined to make a positive change, he hunkered down with a newfound focus and started writing daily with various creators, drawing inspiration from his traditional southern roots, his love for his family, and looking ahead to new beginnings.