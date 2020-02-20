KaiL Baxley Shares 'In Lieu Of' Video

Today, singer-songwriter KaiL Baxley shares the "In Lieu Of" video via Talkhouse. "In Lieu Of" is the third single off of his upcoming LP, Beneath The Bones. The video received praise from Folk Alley, "Visually, the slow-rolling, lush cinematography echoes the musical soundscape it represents even as it contrasts the barren landscape it captures."



KaiL Baxley shared an exclusive essay with Talkhouse. The extensive piece describes the songwriting process and video concept of "In Lieu Of" while demonstrating Baxley's captivating storytelling. The release of the video comes two weeks before his highly-anticipated new LP, Beneath The Bones out March 6th via AntiFragile Music.



In conjunction with the album release, Baxley will be performing an upcoming residency at the Alibi Palm Springs. Starting March 2nd, Baxley will be performing weekly sets at the stunning venue. More information is below.



Prior to "In Lieu Of" Baxley shared two singles off of the new LP, lead single and title track, "Beneath The Bones," and "These Arms Are Open." "Beneath The Bones" has been in rotation on KCRW's "Morning Becomes Eclectic". Baxley has been featured on NPR's World Cafe, Huffington Post, PopMatters and achieved a spot on NPR's All Songs Considered Top New Artist list. Stream the new singles now on all streaming platforms. Beneath The Bones Out March 6th via AntiFragile Music.

Watch the music video here:

Photo Credit: Jenna Peffely





