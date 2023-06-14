Kai Campos From Mount Kimbie Announces 'City Planning (Deluxe)'

The deluxe album will be released on July 21.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Kai Campos from Mount Kimbie announces City Planning (Deluxe) which features new tracks and remixes taken from ‘City Planning,’ Kai’s side of the 2022 double album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. In addition to the announcement, Kai is sharing a new single which consists of elements from every song on the album blended and reworked by Octo Octa. 

Of the upcoming release, Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos says, “A true honour to have collected these remixes of my recent album ‘City Planning.’ I’m truly a massive fan of everyone who has contributed and couldn’t be happier with how it’s worked out. I think it’s a great representation of what inspired the original work and appreciate the care everyone took with it. Thanks to everyone for their work and to those that made it happen.”

Kai is also unveiling today a 15-minute documentary titled "Four World Set," directed by Raf Fellner. The film revisits the Tom Shannon-designed sculptures that accompanied the original album release, and eventually went viral after a storm tore through the installation and sent them bouncing down the high-traffic Tottenham Court Road in London. 

The sculptures were a pivotal part of Kai's City Planning. The story of this album begins after Mount Kimbie's 2017 album Love What Survives, when Kai returned to London after a period of extensive touring. Hungry for fresh inspiration, he embarked on a project of "intense listening and thinking about listening,” digging deeper into the roots of dance music and savoring the futuristic essence of the classics.

When he encountered an exhibition of mid-20th Century kinetic sculptures, the imposing, physical assemblages, which made art from machinery and foregrounded their raw materials, gave Kai a new perspective on the classic techno he was listening to.

More than just classic sounds to be admired, this music could be raw material, to be broken down and sculpted into something new. Kai was introduced to acclaimed artist Tom Shannon by fashion photographer Frank LeBon (who also contributed to the visual components of the album).

Together with Tom's ingenuity, Kai was able to piece together his inspirations and bring the tracks and emotions behind City Planning into the physical realm.. Watch here. 

MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning shows how Dom Maker and Kai Campos have grown over the past decade, and demonstrates the two sides of Mount Kimbie’s aesthetic coin - each side produced entirely by either member.

Dom’s side, Die Cuts, is colourful and melody-led, thriving on the spark of collaboration; Kai’s, City Planning, is tactile and unpredictable, the product of a deeply personal aesthetic voyage. The two sides complement each other through their contrasts. But in other ways they’re not so different. Both artists present a unique vision which stands apart from their peers; neither side could have been made by anyone but Mount Kimbie.

In addition to the deluxe announcement, there will be D2C physical white label copies of “City Planning Remixes” available on July 21st. Pre-order starts today, limited to 500 copies. Order here.

Photo by Bolade Banjo



