KRANE Crafts a World-Class Soundscape on 'Only One'

KRANE's space-age synths and swaying future bass beats.

KRANE's space-age synths and swaying future bass beats combine with B. Lewis' smooth R&B vocals to generate a world-class soundscape on "Only One." The new song follows KRANE's Boombox Cartel collaboration "All Again," and is the latest single to drop in anticipation of his forthcoming sophomore LP.



KRANE and B. Lewis have worked together several times in the past, most recently on "Whiskey" earlier this year and "PCP" from KRANE's acclaimed 2018 debut album Fallout. On their latest collaboration, B. Lewis recounts his unconditional feelings for someone. The singer's moving vocals, coupled with KRANE's wobbling synths and harmonic blends, achieves a compelling cross-genre blend that further highlights the duo's unparalleled compatibility.



Discussing the track, KRANE mentioned: "Me and B. Lewis have worked together a long time, across tons of genres and styles of music. I've personally never worked with another producer with so much range and talent. This one came out tremendously quickly-it just flowed."



B. Lewis commented: "Whenever Zach and I work on a song together, it always turns out different and unique. It's been like that since the day we started making music together and this record is a great example of exactly that."



Recognized by Billboard as "a true artist through and through," (Billboard Dance's Ones to Watch: April 2018) KRANE is one of the world's most inspiring electronic music producers. Born Zachary Krane, the Bay Area-native's jazz and classical music upbringing paired with his modern perspective has fostered a unique blend of lush sound design. KRANE's innate talent has bred an expansive discography that includes collaborations with TOKiMONSTA + Anderson .Paak ("Put It Down"), Ekali, Alexander Lewis and Keys N Krates, as well as official remixes for ZHU + Tame Impala ("My Life"), Louis The Child, Christian Rich, and Alison Wonderland. He's released two seminal bodies of work, Debris (2016, Fool's Gold) a collection of B-Sides from recording sessions with J. Cole, Kehlani, Bryson Tiller and others, and his 2017 debut album Fallout (Dim Mak). An advocate for aspiring producers, and a champion of the open source era, KRANE developed an incubator allowing aspiring artists to collaborate on records through his SESSIONS platform. Through SESSIONS, producers send KRANE their ideas and unfinished project files, and from there, KRANE both advises and collaborates with the aspiring artists to finish the songs, which are then officially released via KRANE's popular SESSIONS compilations and streaming profiles. KRANE's captivating original production sample packs are some of the most sought out in the industry on the music platform Splice. Noted by The Wall Street Journal, his most popular item on Splice is "a percussive sound producer KRANE created by hitting a piece of bamboo on a table top, which sounds similar to a snare drum...It has turned up in top 40 hits including in Dua Lipa's 'New Rules." KRANE has mastered cross-genre collaborations and uses his live shows, including appearances at Coachella, Ultra, and HARD Summer, to transform his emotive sound design into a sensational atmosphere. Always looking forward, KRANE will continue to push boundaries with innovative sounds and multifaceted projects that will further solidify his status as a true artist and creator in the electronic music space.

Listen to the single here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles