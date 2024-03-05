KINKY Share 'El Paso Del Gigante' (Grupo Soñador Cover); Set '5 Disparos' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The unstoppable force that is Kinky have returned, this time with a unique cover of Grupo Soñador's “El Paso del Gigante.”

Through a psychedelic journey, Kinky gives their listeners an unparalleled re-interpretation of the song, without forgoing the rhythm that characterizes the ubiquitous classic, played at nearly every celebration in Mexico. The single is the first taste of new music from the group's forthcoming EP, 5 Disparos, due for release this May via Ocesa Seitrack.

The five-song collection serves as a tribute to the genres and songs that have influenced their music and unparalleled style and pays homage to the music of pain, love and joy that are part of the Mexican musical tradition, by adding their unique, disco spin to classics in the genres of ranchera, cumbia and mariachi.

The video, directed by Gil Cerezo and produced by Adorado Studio, shows the band arriving at a forum located in the Old Quarter of the band's hometown of Monterrey, where the stage is set to capture the essence of the 5 Disparos, as they move through special situations that will make each performance unique.

KINKY: 5 DISPAROS TOUR 2024

March 02 - Austin, TX - Festival Bésame Mucho

March 15 - Tehuacán, Festival Internacional de Tehuacán

March 16 - CDMX, Bicycle Film Festival (Auditorio BB)

March 27 - Apan, Feria del Maguey y la Cebada

March 31 - Monterrey, Tecate Pa'l Norte

April 13 - Guadalajara, Festival de la Cerveza

April 27 - Querétaro, Festival City

May 11 - Metepec, Feria de San Isidro

May 24 - Los Ángeles, La Boom

May 25 - El Paso, Lowbrow Palace

September 7 - Zaragoza, Vive Latino España

September 28 - Saltillo, Festival Cactus

+ to be announced

Photo Credit: Gaby De Los Rios