KING ISIS Announces New EP & Shares New 'MONKI' Single

Oakland-born artist King Isis (they/she) is reclaiming their power with their new EP shed out March 21 via No Matter / Dirty Hit. Co-produced with Hello Yello (Jaden Wiggins & Martin Rodrigues), shed is a cathartic release of a past that no longer serves them and a rebirth for a brighter future that awaits.

Inspired by Gloria E. Anzaldúa's seminal text Borderlands/La Frontera and its examination of snakes as a metaphor and theme of purging, shed comes as darkier, grungier follow up to the brighter alt-pop debut EP scales. In October of last year, King Isis gave us a taste of what's to come with the intoxicating “MAKE IT UP” and is back with the melodic single “MONKI” to coincide with the EP announcement.

“‘MONKI' is a song written in a space of rejection, pushing back against narratives and ideologies that were placed upon me to confine,” they say of the track. “I wrote ‘MONKI' as a sonic representation of taking up space as my full authentic self.”

Along with the EP, King Isis will also have a song featuring Kenny Mason and Monte Booker on Pigeon & Planes' See You Next Year 2 compilation album of hip-hop, alternative, and indie music out next month on March 29.

She will be in good company with talented artists such as Paris Texas, Deb Never, Binki, Junior Varsity, AG Club, Billy Lemos and more who are also included on this year's record. Later this month, King Isis will join Mehro on tour playing acoustic sets, stopping at venues such as Baby's All Right in New York, The Roxy in Los Angeles, Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco and more. See below for all dates. Tickets HERE.

TOUR DATES

2/22 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

2/24 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

2/25 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East Upstairs

2/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

3/2 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe

3/4 - Nashville, TN - The End

3/5 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

3/7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

3/9 - Dallas, TX - Dada

3/12 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

3/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

3/17 - Seattle, WA -The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

3/18 - Portland, OR - Holocene

3/20 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

3/21 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

3/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues Voodoo Room

3/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Photo credit: Gianni Gallant