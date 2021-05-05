KEZIA Shares New Song & Video 'south!'

Twenty-one year old Tanzanian-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist kezia (she/they) recently announced their debut EP entitled claire, and today she shares a new track off of the record. Following the previously released "megan fox" and "SUNSHINE" is "south!" produced by Hokage Simon and featuring acclaimed, up-and-coming British-Indian rapper NAYANA IZ. Read more about what kezia calls their "dicksucking anthem" below, and check out the new song and @by.hassan-directed video now via The FADER.

"'south!' That's my dicksucking anthem! In a world where black women are uninvitedly sexualised, we need to take ownership of feeling strong and cemented in our sexuality. south! is about liberty. It's also about consent! "will you walk into the fire, or will you walk out of my life, yuh" meaning u can choose the purifying flame of my love or you can continue to live in darkness without me.

"NAYANA's verse adds another layer of storytelling to the overall plot. Effortless and blasé, her message conveys the strength of being in one's personal power, an opulence radiating from within. She's also dope and her delivery is sexy. I wanted a strong woman to emphasize the sexual energy of this track. She did just that."

Touching on themes such as navigating life as a biracial woman, living with mental instability and depression, exploring spirituality, and learning to love through giving love, claire is an incredibly exciting first look into the world of kezia. The Bay Area native's sound is her own, colored by 90s R&B, shaded with American pop, filtered through her Gen Z sensibilities, and inspired by a wide array of influences from My Chemical Romance to Fela Kuti to Papa Wemba to Paramore. claire, out June 11th, will be the debut release from new London imprint NEVER SEVEN.

kezia also celebrated International Women's Day recently with a Boiler Room performance. In collaboration with Adwoa Aboah's non-profit community-led organization GURLS TALK, the Boiler Room lineup also featured artists such as Sudan Archives and Liv.e. kezia's incredibly alluring performance, which features her performing tracks off of the EP live for the first time, can be seen in all its Y2K sleepover-inspired glory HERE.

Photo Credit: Sanny Bisquerra