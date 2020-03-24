KCRW Announces Music Programming Updates

KCRW has announced changes to its line-up of music DJs to ensure the safety of all KCRW staff, and to continue to provide Southern California, and listeners worldwide, with the unique blend of music, news, and community engagement, for which the station is well-known.

"This is our commitment to you," stated News Director, Evan George. "We are a vital service bringing local news, public health information, and engagement to people who don't want the panic inebriation of some other news sources. And who need their music more than ever. We will continue to strike that balance. We will remember to look for moments of joy, to provide context, and a sense of community."

Anne Litt, Program Director of Music added, "As always, we are committed not only to keeping our audience informed, but also to giving you a much-needed musical respite. The KCRW team has been doing incredible work. We've assigned essential crew to one of two teams, rotating biweekly between home and studio. Changes to our schedule are temporary, while we ramp up our ability to broadcast more shows from home, and create new shows responding to the present moment."

The DJs who are not currently on-air will be contributing regularly to KCRW.com/Music. KCRW will also be utilizing Eclectic 24 to fill in during this time. Curated by former Music Director Chris Douridas, Eclectic 24 is KCRW's online music channel that features the best of KCRW music, available 24/7. "E24 will play a central role in our commitment to bring you the quality music programming you've come to rely on from KCRW," says Douridas.

KCRW Temporary DJ Line-up

March 23 - April 3:

Monday - Friday

9AM - Noon - Anne Litt / Morning Becomes Eclectic

8PM - 11PM - Travis Holcombe

11PM - 3AM - Eclectic 24

Saturday

Noon - 3PM - Raul Campos

3PM - 6AM - Eclectic 24

Sunday

Noon - 3PM - Raul Campos

3PM - 8PM - Eclectic 24

8PM - 10PM - Henry Rollins

10PM - 3AM - Eclectic 24

April 4 - April 17:

Monday - Friday

9AM - Noon - Anne Litt / Morning Becomes Eclectic

8PM - 11PM - Garth Trinidad

11PM - 3AM - Eclectic 24

Saturday

Noon - 3PM - Anthony Valadez

3PM - 6AM - Eclectic 24

Sunday

Noon - 3PM - Anthony Valadez

3PM - 8PM - Eclectic 24

8PM - 10PM - Henry Rollins

10PM - 3AM - Eclectic 24





