KAYZO & graves Release New Single 'Breakable' ft. JUMEX

KAYZO and graves have released a new single, "Breakable", featuring JUMEX. Listen below!

The genre-bending song melds together pop-punk hooks and emotional lyrics with upbeat electronics, and serves as a follow-up to recent KAYZO collaborations such as "Suffocate" with Bad Omens, "Ghost in the Bottle" with Ray Volpe, "Rules of the Game" with Lil Texas and more. KAYZO elaborates: "This song saw many different versions at first, but once I got it right, I knew I needed to work with graves on it. Once the record was done, we needed a vocal and had been introduced to JUMEX months before our session and fell in love. The pop punk feel and emotion behind the lyrics he brings ties this one together into something really special." The song is available today on all online platforms via KAYZO's record label, Welcome Records. In support, KAYZO will be hitting the road for his UNLEASHED and Lights Out Tours later this month. See below for a full list of dates. For more information on KAYZO, please visit: https://kayzo-music.com/.

Houston-born, Los Angeles-based electronic artist KAYZO, née Hayden Capuozzo, is one of the fastest-rising producer/DJs of this decade. From his beginnings as an eager student at the Icon Collective music production school in L.A. to his official debut as the winner of Insomniac Events' Discovery Project competition in 2012, KAYZO has graduated from budding producer to breakthrough artist in just over five years. Recognized as one of Billboard Dance's 100 Artists of 2019 (#67), KAYZO is today a bona fide global act.

His debut album OVERLOADwas releasedin January 2018 on KAYZO's own Ultra Music imprint, Welcome Records. Featuring a stimulating, cross-genre blend of rock theatrics and electronic futuristic, OVERLOAD has amassed over 21 million streams on Spotify alone.

In May 2018, he followed this up with a remix of Papa Roach's "Last Resort", which has amassed more than 13 million Spotify streams. Elsewhere, the dubstep monster "Wake Up," his collaboration with RIOT, counts more than 20 million streams on Spotify, with an additional 3 million on SoundCloud. KAYZO has continued to blend the genre of rock and electronic music with releases "Fake Fake Fake" featuring XO Sad and a highly anticipated song with Underoath titled "Wasted Space."

KAYZO's latest full-length album, Unleashed, was released in August 2019 to acclaim from Alternative Press, Billboard, Spin and more. His most expansive effort to date, Unleashed features alternative heavyweights such as Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Of Mice & Men and Underoath. "When I was able to sit down in the studio, talk face to face and exchange creative ideas with these bands in real time...that's when the real magic happened", Kayzo describes. " It was incredibly rewarding to be in the studio with these guys. I ended up learning so much."

UNLEASHED Tour Dates:

3/27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

4/09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Market

4/10 - Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/11 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

4/18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

4/24 - New York, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

4/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/01 - St. Paul/Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

5/02 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

5/08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

5/09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Lights Out Tour Dates:

3/30 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3/31 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

4/03 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

4/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

4/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

4/16 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

4/17 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

4/21 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

4/22 - Richmond, VA - Jefferson Theater

4/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabodys

5/06 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

5/07 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory





