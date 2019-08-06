KAYZO Announces New Album UNLEASHED

Producer/DJ KAYZO has been carving a notable niche for himself in both the dance and rock worlds. Today, August 6, the electronic music producer & DJ formally announces details of his album-- titled Unleashed-and it's a genre hybrid with some of the most revered artists in alternative and modern rock right now. It will be released August 14 on Ultra Music.

It features many solid collaborations-combining his hard-hitting bass lines with the raw energy of his rock guests-including of Mice & Men ("Night Terror"), Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low ("Up In Flames"), Underoath ("Wasted Space"), Blessthefall ("Before The Storm") and New England-based post-hardcore band Our Last Night ("Alone").

Pre-save the album now here: https://ffm.to/unleashed

Release date: August 14

"Alone" w/ Our Last Night "Before the Storm" w/ BlesstheFall "Up In Flames" ft. Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low "Monster" w/ TYNAN ft. Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire "Dark Skies" w/ ALRT "Lost" ft. xo Sad "LA Never Says Goodbye" w/ ARMNHMR ft. Kyle Pavone "ARK" w/ 1788-L "Antidance" w/ K?D "Night Terror" w/ Yultron ft. Of Mice & Men "Wasted Space" w/ Underoath "Wait It Out" ft. Micah Martin "Fight For Love" ft. Micah Martin "Our Times Run Out" ft. Boys Of Fall "Cruel Love" ft. shYbeast & Frank Zummo

Houston-born, Los Angeles-based producer/DJ KAYZO, née Hayden Capuozzo, is one of the fastest-rising electronic artists of this decade. His versatile sound-high-energy melodies bestrewn with pummeling beats-defies genres and challenges sonic boundaries: in one single song, he'll traverse heavy metal via shredding guitar solos, dubstep-heavy bass, hardstyle-fueled aggression, and hypnotizing psytrance loops. His flexibility as a producer has earned him official releases with all the top dogs in electronic music and has garnered him collaborations with and remix duties for electronic giants like DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, and SLANDER, among many others. Taking the electronic-rock hybrid to new ground, he remixed the 2000 alt-metal smash hit "Last Resort" from nu metal icons Papa Roach. Dubbed a "real smasher" by Billboard, the remix has amassed more than 13 million Spotify streams. Elsewhere, the dubstep monster "Wake Up," his collaboration with RIOT, counts more than 20 million streams on Spotify, with an additional 3 million on SoundCloud. His bass-fluid, shapeshifting sound and bold take on production has come to define KAYZO's electrifying style and creatively experimental direction, as best captured on OVERLOAD, his debut artist album. Released January 2018 on his own Welcome Records imprint, distributed by Ultra Music, and counting more than 7 million streams on Spotify alone, OVERLOAD capsulates the new KAYZO sound: a stimulating, cross-genre blend of rock theatrics and electronic futurism. A tastemaker in his own right, KAYZO founded his own artist-run imprint, Doghouse Recordings, in 2016, which he later relaunched as Welcome Records in 2017. He also hosts his biweekly Doghouse Radio show, which airs every other Friday at 4pm PT/7pm ET on SiriusXM Channel 730 as part of Insomniac Radio. Recognized as one of Billboard Dance's 100 Artists of 2019, KAYZO is today a bona fide global act.





