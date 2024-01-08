K-Pop Superstars ITZY Release Highly Anticipated New Mini-Album 'BORN TO BE'

Critically acclaimed K-Pop superstars ITZY released their highly anticipated mini-album BORN TO BE across all digital and streaming platforms, through JYP Entertainment/IMPERIAL/Republic Records. 

Featuring 10 new tracks, "BORN TO BE" is the group's first release in 2024, and continues to encapsulate messages of freedom and self-love, core identities of the group since their 2019 debut. The album also marks a monumental moment for ITZY, as it features solo songs from each member for the first in their history.

Each member contributed to the composition of each solo track, showcasing their musical competency, and asserting themselves as creative forces. Stream the BORN TO BE mini-album HERE.            

Along with the album, ITZY also released a captivating new music video for lead single, “UNTOUCHABLE.” The video solidifies ITZY's universally recognized electrifying presence, reminding the group's loyal army of fans who call themselves MIDZY how “untouchable” the group is. The intense choreography adds a sense of immersion to the captivating power of the video, making it impossible to look away.

The BORN TO BE mini-album comes on the heels of their single release of the same name in addition to their solo songs all of which were released with solo videos that currently hold approximately 21.1 million views collectively. BORN TO BE also follows the group's previous mini-album KILL MY DOUBT, which features singles such as “Bet On Me,” “None of My Business,” and fan favorite, “CAKE.”

Coming up, ITZY will hold concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul on February 24 and 25, marking the commencement of their second world tour, "ITZY 2ND WORLD TOUR ."The group's first world tour, CHECKMATE, included an eight city US leg, as well as an Asian leg with performances in seven regions; Manila in the Philippines, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Chiba in Japan, Taipei, and more.

ITZY, having demonstrated their true skills as "stage masters" through a parade of representative hit songs and B-side tracks that fully cater to fans' desires, is poised to uphold their reputation in the expanded first world tour of 2024. 

About ITZY: 

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2019, ITZY exploded on to the K-Pop scene with their debut single “DALLA DALLA.” The track ranked #3 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and pulled in 17.1 million "day-of" music video views on YouTube.

At the time, the song both broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video in history and held the record for the fastest K-Pop debut music video to reach 100 million views. Billboard Magazine ranked “DALLA DALLA” at #20 on the “25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019: Critics' Pick” and the group took home the Best New Artist Award at the 2020 Korean Music Awards.

The group's follow-up single, “WANNABE,” charted at #4 on the Song Sales chart and was one of the top 10 K-pop song to trend globally on Spotify, while also ranking on the Emerging Artists chart where it hit #31. ITZY's third album, Not Shy, peaked on the Billboard Social 50 chart at #11 and World Album chart at #8, plus, their past albums, IT'z ICY and IT'z ME both entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. 

ITZY kicked off 2021 with their first national U.S. broadcast appearance on MTV's Fresh Out Live, racking in the largest performance views MTV had received for the platform. Then, in May, the group made their debut on the Billboard 200 album chart with their six-track EP GUESS WHO, which they followed up with their full-length studio debut, CRAZY IN LOVE.

The album took the #1 spot across multiple Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and World Albums charts, and made a strong debut on Billboard's Top 200-album chart where it reached #11, making ITZY only the third female K-pop group to score within the chart's top 15.

The album's lead single, “LOCO,” which they performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reached #4 Billboard's World Digital Song Sales. The track's official music video also made a big splash, crossing one million views within 26 minutes of its release on YouTube, and it was nominated for a 2022 MTV VMA for “Best K-Pop.” 

Last summer, ITZY released their 5th mini album, CHECKMATE. The EP took the #8 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group's first top-10 ranking on the chart. Further, the group became the 4th K-pop girl group to achieve a top 10 ranking on the Billboard 200. The group performed the EP's lead single, “SNEAKERS,” on both MTV's Fresh Out Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's “Late Show Me Music.”

ITZY closed out the year with their sixth EP CHESHIRE and their first world tour – the CHECKMATE tour – in which the group played eight sold-out venues across the US, including Los Angeles' YouTube Theater and New York's Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. In July of 2023, ITZY released their seventh EP KILL MY DOUBT, which features singles “Bet On Me,” “None of My Business,” and fan favorite, “CAKE”.

ITZY's new EP, BORN TO BE, is out now.  



