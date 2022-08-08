Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Share Their Love For Their Fans in Music Video For New Tribute Song, 'Timeless'

The group's upcoming 7th mini album 'Be Aware' is due out on August 16.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Fresh off of their encore concert in Seoul for their recent tour, The B-Zone, The Boyz have released a music video for their latest single, 'Timeless', ahead of their upcoming 7th mini album 'Be Aware', due out on August 16. The song features lyrics written by members Sangyeon, Hyunjae, New, Q, and Sunwoo.

Described as a tribute to the group's fans, known as TheB or 'Deobi', 'Timeless' features a refreshing summery feel with a catchy chorus reminding fans all over the world that they'll be 'happy ever after' with The Boyz.

Watch the music video for 'Timeless'

Who Are The Boyz?

The Boyz (Korean: 더보이즈) is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017, with the lead single 'Boy' from their debut EP, 'The First'. The group is composed of 11 members: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

Whats Next For The Boyz?

The Boyz are headed back to America this month for an appearance at KCON LA, a three-day festival of K-pop and Korean culture. The group will be performing on the third and final night of the convention.



