K-Pop Spotlight: ONEUS is Back With Eden-Themed Album 'MALUS' Featuring Refreshing Title Track 'Same Scent'

ONEUS is back with their latest album 'MALUS', featuring the refreshing title track 'Same Scent.' The song is being described as akin to the group's 2020 single 'A Song Written Easily', taking on a softer sound to their recent title tracks like 'Bring It On.'

The album embodies the concept of 'Eden', lacing these themes throughout the 6 tracks that begin with the appropriately named 'Intro : EDEN'.

Watch the music video for 'Same Scent'

'MALUS' Tracklist

Intro : EDEN

Same Scent

STUPID LOVE

Gravitation

Mermaid

FULL MOON

Same Scent (English ver.)

Listen to 'MALUS'

Who are ONEUS?

ONEUS (원어스) is a six-member boy group who debuted on January 9, 2019 under RBW Entertainment. The group is made up of Ravn (레이븐) - main rapper, vocalist; Seoho (서호) - main vocalist; Leedo (이도) - main rapper, vocalist; Keonhee (건희) - main vocalist; Hwanwoong (환웅) - main dancer, vocalist; and Xion (시온) - vocalist.

ONEUS's first mini album 'Light Us' featured 'Valkyrie' as its title track. Since then, they have released 7 total mini albums and one full-length album ('Devil' in 2021), as well as four Japanese EPs.

Their final 2021 release, 'LUNA' from the album 'Blood Moon', earned the group their first-ever music show win on Show Champion on November 17, 2021.

Most recently, the group released 'Trickster' which broke records with its first day sales reaching over 187,000.