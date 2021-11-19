K-Pop Spotlight: Monsta X Releases 10th Mini Album 'No Limit', Featuring Title Track 'Rush Hour'

Monsta X has made a comeback today, November 19, with their 10th mini album "No Limit" featuring the title track "Rush Hour."

"Rush Hour" is produced by one of the group's rappers, Joohoney. The title "refers to a chaotic situation or time, emphasizing Monsta X's identity by comparing the current music industry to congested traffic during rush hour. "

Watch the music video below!

About No Limit

The group's six members have contributed to this album, as they have with many in the past. In addition to Joohoney's work on the title track, members I.M. and Hyungwon have self-produced the songs "Just Love" and "Mercy."

The album, in many ways, is dedicated to the group's fans (known as MONBEBE). Many of the lyrics throughout the album alluded to the members expressing their thanks and hoping to meet MONBEBE again in person soon.

No Limit Tracklist

1. Rush Hour

2. Autobahn

3. Ride with U

4. Got me in chains

5. Just love

6. Mercy

7. I got love

Listen to No Limit