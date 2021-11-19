K-Pop Spotlight: Monsta X Releases 10th Mini Album 'No Limit', Featuring Title Track 'Rush Hour'
The title track was produced by Joohoney, with I.M. and Hyungwon self-producing the tracks "Just Love" and "Mercy."
Monsta X has made a comeback today, November 19, with their 10th mini album "No Limit" featuring the title track "Rush Hour."
"Rush Hour" is produced by one of the group's rappers, Joohoney. The title "refers to a chaotic situation or time, emphasizing Monsta X's identity by comparing the current music industry to congested traffic during rush hour. "
Watch the music video below!
About No Limit
The group's six members have contributed to this album, as they have with many in the past. In addition to Joohoney's work on the title track, members I.M. and Hyungwon have self-produced the songs "Just Love" and "Mercy."
The album, in many ways, is dedicated to the group's fans (known as MONBEBE). Many of the lyrics throughout the album alluded to the members expressing their thanks and hoping to meet MONBEBE again in person soon.
No Limit Tracklist
Listen to No Limit
Who are Monsta X?
Monsta X was formed through the reality survival show No.Mercy, created by Starship Entertainment. The group debuted with seven members, but is now composed of six, including Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. Former member Wonho left the group in October 2019.
Monsta X debuted on May 14, 2015 with their first EP Trespass, with its title track of the same name. Since 2019, six of the group's Korean albums had been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In February 2020, Monsta X's first English album All About Luv ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200.
What's Next For Monsta X?
The group's second full-English album, "The Dreaming" will be released on December 10. Additionally, a global movie (also called "The Dreaming") will be in cinemas in more than 70 countries. Learn more about the film, and purchase tickets at monstaxthedreaming.com.
Monsta X will appear on four of the dates on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in December, before embarking on a North American tour in 2022.
Photo Credit: Starship Entertainment