K-Pop Hitmakers aespa Release New Single 'Better Things'

Global hitmakers aespa return with the infectious new single “Better Things.” Arriving on the heels of their acclaimed third mini album MY WORLD, the K-pop quartet's latest offering bristles with polished hooks and empowering lyrics. "Better Things" is accompanied by a stunning visual, which showcases each member’s unique personality.

“I wasn’t ever sure that I loved you, but I was always sure you would let me down,” the group sings defiantly over squiggly synths and spicy percussion. “I wasn’t ever sure if I’d trust you, but I'm so goddamn sure my energy is just too precious to waste.”

KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER and NINGNING then drive the point home on the instantly catchy chorus: “I got better things to do with my time.” With its relatable message and summery sound, "Better Things" has all the ingredients of a crossover hit.

“Better Things” follows MY WORLD, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and delivered an arsenal of addictive jams including “Spicy,” “‘Til We Meet Again,” and “Welcome To MY World” [feat. nævis].

Additionally, aespa made history at the Governors Ball festival in New York and Outside Lands festival in San Francisco as the first-ever K-Pop group to appear at either festival and recently received their first MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best K-Pop.

The group's momentum can be traced back to 2022 when they made their U.S. festival debut at Coachella, delivered their first official late night U.S. TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and kicked off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in Central Park.

aespa then celebrated the release of Girls - The 2nd Mini Album which also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with the New York Times dubbing it “one of the year’s most impressive K-Pop releases precisely because of its dual mastery of the intricate and the elegant.”

With “Better Things,” aespa ups the ante even further, serving a powerful yet playful message that everyone can dance to.

aespa’s Tour Dates:

Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 22 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

Aug 25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Aug 27 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug 30 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Sept 2 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept 8 - Mexico City, Mexico Palacio de Los Deportes

Sept 11 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

Sept 25 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Sept 28 - London, UK - The O2

Sept 30 - Paris, France - Le Dome de Paris, Palais de Sports

ABOUT aespa:

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.” aespa’s hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone.

The group’s 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa is set to become the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they head off for their first global tour in August.

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.