Jutes & Stay Over Team Up On New Single 'GIRLS'

Jutes teams up with Los Angeles artist Stay Over to release their new single 'GIRLS' - out now via Capitol Records.



Listen below!



'GIRLS' is the sad boy anthem of the weekend. The track kicks off with a solitary guitar line and a quick cymbal crash, as Jutes questions the authenticity of his relationship. The production builds slowly to create space for Jutes' somber vocals, but things veer quickly as the drums crash down during Stay Over's anthemic chorus - belting, "why do girls make me cry? / I'm gon' let my makeup run tonight". Jutes and Stay Over effortlessly glide over one another, making 'GIRLS' a flawless collaboration from the two emerging artists.

'GIRLS' is the first new single from Jutes since releasing his Overrated EP on March 5th - Stream Here. Sparkling with modern pop punk edge, Overrated EP is a 7 track glimpse into the genre defying world of Jutes. The Toronto born, Los Angeles based artist shines with straightforward, yet poetic, lyricism that cuts through sharp guitar lines and hard hitting drums. It's equal parts '00s alternative and 2020 pop punk. The EP has dominated Spotify's rock programming, with playlist placements on Tear Drop, All New Rock, New Punk Tracks, New Noise, The Scene, Just Rock, and Ready to Rock. Lead single, 'Everyone Knows', received strong support from AltPress, idobi Radio and Beats 1, with a Travis Mills episode dedicated to the single. Jutes has also released his 'Where Are You Going?' music video and stripped down versions of tracks 'Everyone Knows', 'Where Are You Going?', and 'Back To You.'

Jutes first connected with Stay Over at a session with mutual friends and producers Cisco Adler and Robbie Winward. Stay Over is a rising force in the alternative scene and places human connection at the forefront of his art, exploring deeply personal themes of love, loss, happiness, and grief in order to encourage others to connect, empower them to speak up about their struggles, and help them realize they aren't so alone. Signed to GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Cisco Adler's Bananabeat Records, Stay Over writes music as therapy for the mental health struggles he has faced, such as his singles 'Breaking Glass' - an anthem about breaking out of your own head - and 'Happy' - which subverts societal expectations and assures listeners it's okay to be emotional. Stay Over's warm, lo-fi bedroom beats, arena-ready guitars and skyscraping choruses have earned him key playlisting across Spotify - including New Music Friday - and early media praise from the likes of Alternative Press, Ones To Watch, Substream and more.





Jutes & Stay Over's 'GIRLS' is available now via Capitol Records.

