Justus Bennetts & Gayle Release New Collaboration 'Don't Trip'

Today, Justus Bennetts unveils the magnetic new single and video "Don't Trip" with teen hitmaker GAYLE. The acoustic alt-pop DIY anthem thrives on the same introspective hooks, unapologetic lyrics, and brash vocal delivery that propelled both self-made artists to stardom. Watch the Lillie Wojick (JP Saxe, ILLENIUM, Chelsea Cutler) directed music video below.

"Don't Trip" finds the North Carolina newcomer observing his peers' questionable behavior while remaining true to himself. He was once overcome by loneliness-"I used to want to have a conversation every night, would always search for someone to fill the hole in my life"-but now he opts for carefree living. His collaborator is of a similar mindset. "All my friends keep hitting me up, they're sick of waiting for replies," GAYLE belts in her verse, later joining Justus for the chorus: "'Cause it takes me so much time just to make up my own mind."

The lighthearted video was filmed at Cindy's Eagle Rock in Los Angeles -a traditional American 1950s style diner. Together, Justus and GAYLE vibe as disgruntled diner employees living their lives to the fullest - indulging on a patron's meal, kicking their feet up on the walls, and having a full-on dance party in the kitchen -pots and pans galore.

"Don't Trip" follows Justus' nostalgic alt-pop November smash "Cool Kids," which galvanized late-bloomers everywhere, as well as other 2021 standouts "Bad Day" and "Nightstand." Overall, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter has tallied over 120 million streams in less than a year with only seven singles out.

Similarly, GAYLE has rocked to prominence via "abcdefu." The Gold-certified breakup anthem broke through to the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart and boosted the 17-year-old breakout sensation to the top of coveted charts such as Billboard Global 200 and Emerging Artists. GAYLE has racked up over 925 million streams to date.

"Don't Trip" arrives as Justus prepares to join GAYLE for ten shows on her Feeling It Together Tour. See the Justus Bennetts tour dates below including stops at the SunFest and BottleRock festivals.

Justus Bennetts Tour Dates

3/9 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

3/10 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

4/3 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

4/5 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/6 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/7 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

4/9 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

4/12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

4/13 - Portland, OR - Holocene

4/15 - San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

4/30 - West Palm Beach, FL - SunFest Festival

5/27 - Napa Valley, CA - BottleRock Festival

Watch the new music video here: