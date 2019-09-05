Justice Carradine Unveils Video For Label Debut Single 'Dangerous Love'

Chosen Music/Atlantic Records has officially announced the signing of Justice Carradine. Today, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist celebrates with the release of the official companion video to his soulful new single, "Dangerous Love," which premiered on Billboard.

Watch the visual, directed by acclaimed photography and film duo LOWFIELD (Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift, Halsey), below!

"I'm super happy to be a part of the Chosen/Atlantic family," says Justice. "Releasing this single and music video means a lot to me because it marks the start of my journey and I'm so grateful!"

Produced by T.I Jakke Erixson (Christina Aguilera, Daddy Yankee, French Montana, Jennifer Lopez, Alvaro Soler), "Dangerous Love" serves as an ideal introduction to Justice Carradine's spirited style, fusing elements of alternative, R&B, rock, and more into his own unique brand of high energy pop. The track marks the first official single release from the Utah-born, Los Angeles-based artist following a series of increasingly popular cover performances that earned him more than 4 million views via YouTube alone.

Carradine grew up in a household surrounded by music, picking up ukulele, drums, piano, and guitar at just five years of age. His rich family heritage - Italian on his dad's side and half-Samoan/half-Apache on his mom's - proved hugely inspiring, with his Native American background especially influencing him on a profoundly personal level.

At 13, Carradine began posting videos on Vine, fast developing a devout social media following whilst he was still in junior high. He transitioned to YouTube in 2015 and quickly racked up millions of views for tender and inventive covers of artists including The 1975, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran. Carradine soon began penning his own original material, unveiling his first independent single, "Okay," in late 2018.

Hailed for his remarkable range and undeniable charisma, Carradine recently hit the road supporting Spencer Sutherland on tour across North America. Justice's distinctive presence and style has also landed him high profile campaigns for such diverse brands as Hollister, Puma, and M&Ms. Justice is managed by Cooper Wilson.





