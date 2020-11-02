Junexa Release New EP 'Lifeless'

Genre-bending rock band, Junexa, have released their new EP, Lifeless.

Genre-bending rock band, Junexa, have released their new EP, Lifeless. The EP was tracked and mixed in Syracuse, NY with Justin Spaulding, who is known for his work with Ice Nine Kills. Mastering was completed in Orlando, FL by Shawn Christmas, who is best known for his work with Sleeping With Sirens, Palisades and Capture the Crown.

"The Lifeless EP is a caricature of topical mental illness issues and the lifestyle surrounding managing these issues," shares vocalist Noah Rich. "It is a critical analysis of internalized feelings that we wanted to share with anyone who may want to listen." Stream Lifeless below.

Junexa is Noah Rich (vocals), Alec Rich (lead guitar), Erica Marino (bass) and Josh Babcock (drums). With a band name inspired by the word "juxtapose", Junexa often use contrasting musical elements within each one of their songs and draw influence from pop-punk, post-hardcore and metalcore sounds.

"When people listen to our music they have a hard time identifying the genre because of the mix of elements from pop-punk and post-hardcore to metalcore," explains the band. "People also say parts of our song may sound like this band or that band but they cannot target a single band that we sound JUST like and we are proud of that. We are our own thing and that's all we wanted to be."

Listen to the EP here:

