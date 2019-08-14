Julien Chang Announces Debut LP

Nineteen-year-old multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter JulienChang recently signed to Transgressive Records (SOPHIE, Let's Eat Grandma, Neon Indian), and shared his debut single "Of The Past," which earned praise from the likes of Annie Mac at BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Stereogum, Dazed, DIY and more. Today he announces his remarkable debut album, Jules. A Baltimore native and current university student, Chang(pronounced Chong) surprised his peers when he began quietly self-releasing music during his senior year of high school two years ago. "The record was brought to life by uncertainty and experimentation, just like most everything else in life is during the summer before senior year," Chang explains. "Even in the last weeks of recording, I was unsure of what kind of album it would turn out to be, but I think that was the point of making it-to follow inspirations indiscriminately and to whatever extent I felt." The self-produced, self-recorded and almost entirely self-performed debut album shows Chang's fusing infectious pop melodies and experimental psych-rock with progressive jazz improvisation and sophisticated classical construction, all while spanning multiple instruments. Now Jules will get a proper release, out on October 11th- pre-order it HERE.

Alongside the album announcement. Julien Chang shares a new track "Butterflies from Monaco." Colored by the earthy textures of American blues and roots, and inspired by the concept of the butterfly effect, "Butterflies from Monaco" can be heard now via The FADER. They described the track, ""Julien Chang...makes delightfully dazed indie pop that falls some way between the dense, hazy lounge production of infinite bisous and Fleet Foxes' delicate indie folk...['Of The Past's] slick 80s guitars and airy vocals certainly made an impression. Now, he's releasing "Butterflies From Monaco," his sophomore single, and it's another winner - a six-minute corker that begins with light, ambient synth work before opening up into a breezy AM-radio style pop track." Listen below!

Julien will embark on his first ever tour later this year with dates that include a headline show at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on October 15. All dates are listed below, and tickets go on-sale Friday. Get your tickets HERE.

Tracklisting:

1. Deep Green

2. Of the Past

3. Two Voices

4. Moving Parts

5. Candy Cane Rainbow

6. Dogolouge

7. Memory Loss

8. Somerville Demo

9. Butterflies from Monaco

10. A Day or Two

Julien Chang tour dates

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

10/28 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

10/29 - London, UK @ Servant Jazz Quarters

10/31 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

11/01 - Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden





