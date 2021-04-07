Julien Baker Announces 2021/22 North American & European Tour

In support of her critically acclaimed new album Little Oblivions (Matador Records), Julien Baker has confirmed tour dates in both North America and Europe. The first leg will kick off in Birmingham, AL on September 3 and the tour will take her across the US concluding on November 16 in St. Louis, MO. The European tour starts on April 15, 2022 in Utrecht. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 9 and will be available www.julienbaker.com.

Tonight Julien will be performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She will play the album track "Favor."

Julien Baker released Little Oblivions in February to world-wide critical acclaim. The album officially landed Baker her highest career chart position coming in the top 40 on the Billboard 200. It hit the #1 spot on the Alternative Album, Independent Album, Vinyl Sales and Americana/folk charts as well. It also hit #3 on the Top Current Album chart. Julien had a successful run with her first radio single "Faith Healer" peaking in the top 15 of Billboard Triple A charts. It was the #1 most added last week at radio with her 2nd single "Heatwave."

Julien recently performed her first streamed concert in support of the album and Consequence of Sound noted, "Like with all things involving Baker, her performance felt marked by a deep attention to what she was doing in the moment-down to the level of each word, which is a feat for an artist whose lyrical abilities are so key to her foundational strength...Baker has reaffirmed herself yet again not only as an insightful and forthright songwriter, but also as a near-fearless vocalist and performer who is unafraid to bear witness to herself and, in doing so, demonstrate the act of that witnessing to the world of fans watching her, with no frills or strings attached. At a show, as in her music itself, she's the perfect guide for how to choose gore over glory - not because it's prettier, but because it's what's there."

Baker has performed her single "Hardline" on Late Night with Seth Meyers and "Faith Healer" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Following the album's release she appeared on CBS This Morning's Saturday Sessions. The performance, filmed in Nashville, featured the album tracks "Faith Healer," "Heatwave" and "Hardline."

Baker's third-full length album vaults her into a whole new league," said Variety, "and proves more than ever that she is a rare artist indeed." Rolling Stone said "Little Oblivions' is not only the most richly produced, pop-aware release of Baker's career, but also her the most unsparingly honest in its messiness." Little Oblivions is the follow up to Baker's 2017 sophomore album and first on Matador Turn Out The Lights. In 2018, Baker formed boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The resulting eponymous EP and joint North American tour made for one of the most celebrated and talked about musical communions of that year, highlighting Baker at the forefront of a burgeoning generation of era-defining artists.

Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with show-stopping debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, her live shows were described by The New Yorker as ".... hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again".

Baker has collaborated on studio recordings with Frightened Rabbit, Matt Berninger, Hayley Williams, Becca Mancari, Mary Lambert, and on stage with Justin Vernon, The National, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard, and others.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

09/03/2021 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

09/04/2021 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

09/05/2021 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/07/2021 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel +

09/08/2021 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

09/13/2021 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

09/14/2021 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

09/15/2021 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

09/17/2021 Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

09/18/2021 Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre +

09/20/2021 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre +

09/22/2021 Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/23/2021 Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/24/2021 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

09/25/2021 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/27/2021 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/28/2021 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

09/29/2021 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre +

10/27/2021 Austin, TX @ Stubb's #

10/28/2021 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

10/29/2021 Houston, TX @ Heights Theater #

10/30/2021 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/01/2021 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

11/02/2021 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory #

11/04/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

11/06/2021 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

11/08/2021 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

11/09/2021 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre #

11/10/2021 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

11/12/2021 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

11/15/2021 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

11/16/2021 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

04/15/2022 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli *

04/16/2022 Groningen, NL @ Vera *

04/17/2022 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *

04/19/2022 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

04/20/2022 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *

04/21/2022 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret *

04/23/2022 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen *

04/25/2022 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet *

04/28/2022 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

04/29/2022 Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe *

04/30/2022 Vienna, AT @ Arena *

05/01/2022 Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse *

05/04/2022 Padova, IT @ Padova Hall *

05/06/2022 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F *

05/07/2022 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur *

05/08/2022 Munich, DE @ Technikum *

05/10/2022 Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche *

05/13/2022 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo *

05/14/2022 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

05/18/2022 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

05/19/2022 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

05/21/2022 Dublin, IE @ Whelan's *

05/22/2022 Dublin, IE @ Whelan's *

05/24/2022 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke's *

05/25/2022 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

05/29/2022 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Kapital

05/30/2022 Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

05/31/2022 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

+ with special guest Thao and Katie Malco

# with special guest Dehd and Katie Malco

* with Ratboys