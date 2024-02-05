Julian Marley and Antaeus Win Grammy for Best Reggae Album

The Grammy statuette was accepted by Alexx Antaeus, as Julian Marley was performing at the same time as the Grammys at the Jammin Reggae Festival in Australia.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Julian Marley and Antaeus Win Grammy for Best Reggae Album

Julian Marley and Antaeus have won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album of their album Colors of Royal at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. The Grammy statuette was accepted by Alexx Antaeus, as Julian Marley was performing at the same time as the Grammys at the Jammin Reggae Festival in Australia.

Upon accepting the award, Antaeus said, “I dedicate this award to the people of Jamaica who have accepted me as their own, and have lived up to the island's motto: OUT OF MANY ONE. Reggae and Dancehall have had a significant impact on Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Pop, and we will continue our efforts to bring Jamaican artists to the attention of the world.”

Colors of Royal is an exciting departure from Julian Marley's previous roots-reggae offerings, and showcases his versatility as an artist. The album is a testament to the power of collaboration, as Marley and Antaeus have blended their unique styles and influences to create something extraordinary. Colors of Royal showcases a kaleidoscope of sounds and invites listeners to both think about the state of our world today and, at the same time, appreciate and enjoy Life.

The 8-track collection, features production work from Alexx Antaeus (Earth, Wind & Fire, Rolling Stones,Yaksta), Notnice (Popcaan, Spice, Vybz Kartel), Mr. Sonic (Santana, Ricky Martin, Jon Secada), Sean Alaric (Teyana Taylor, Koffee, Protoje), and Prince Productions (Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana). The album was mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Alex Psaroudakis.

“This album is all about artistic freedom and exploration,” says Julian. “We wanted to create something that was both true to reggae music and also pushed the envelope, and I think we've achieved that with Colors of Royal. It's a journey through sound and color, and we can't wait for people to experience it.” And Antaeus added, “I am thankful that Julian allowed us to bring him into new musical territories. Our electronic sound allowed him to step beyond traditional reggae, adding a fresh layer to his innate talent. Colors of Royal represents a fresh chapter in Reggae.”

British-born Julian Marley is the son of Jamaican musical icon Bob Marley and Barbadian mom Lucy Pounder. Julian is a roots-reggae musician, singer-songwriter, and humanitarian. Antaeus achieved worldwide success with his four previous albums: Byzantine Meditation, World Prayer, Zero4 and Chromasounds. His music has been described as a “chill-out soundscape fusing voices, traditional instruments and electronica.” His songs have been licensed for TV commercials, and have been used in various compilations, including Buddha Bar.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order The Tortured Poets Department Now Photo
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now

Taylor Swift will be releasing 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' on March 21. The 'Cruel Summer' singer first hinted at the release when she changed her profile pictures on social media to a black-and-white photo, an aesthetic frequently associated with the album. Swift has previously released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' in October.

2
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single 3 DAY HEADACHE; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March Photo
NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March

NOAHFINNCE US headline tour with support from Chase Petra, Teenage Joans, and TX2. Tour kicks off on March 14th and includes a stop at Gramercy Theatre on March 19th.

3
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Photo
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More

ASCAP celebrated its 2024 ASCAP Grammy Award nominees and top songwriter and composer members on Friday afternoon at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch held in the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Check out photos from the event here!

4
Banshee Covers Lana Del Reys High By The Beach Photo
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'

Sirencore songstress BANSHEE has released the new single and music video for her cover of Lana Del Rey's 'High by the Beach.' After experiences with abuse and sexual assault while playing in bands in her local music scene, Banshee aka Rachel Knight decided to move to Los Angeles to spend all of her time on her newly created project Banshee.

More Hot Stories For You

NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in MarchNOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and MorePhotos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'
Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT