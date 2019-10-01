Julia Nunes and Elizabeth and the Catapult Embark on 'The Holidays CAN Be Fun' Co-Headlining Tour

This November, Julia Nunes and Elizabeth and The Catapult have set a run of east coast co-headlining dates for their The Holidays CAN Be Fun Tour with special guest Chase Burnett. The tour kicks off at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge on November 12th and runs through Thanksgiving week, wrapping at Subterranean in Chicago on November 22nd. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and can be found at www.julianunes.com & www.elizabethandthecatapult.com.



Says Julia and Elizabeth, "If you love the holidays and want to celebrate, we got you. If you're avoiding the seasonal avalanche and just want to escape with great music, we got you too. On this tour, expect intimate sets, sing-alongs, and stories from holidays past."



Julia Nunes released her latest record UGHWOW on June 21st, 2019 and is thrilled to be bringing it on the road for the first time this fall. Produced by Shruti Kumar (Vampire Weekend, No Doubt), the release marks her first new music in over 3 years and works to blend her acoustic beginnings with a newer, bolder sound, drawing from influences like Frank Ocean, SZA, Christine and The Queens, King Princess and more for an R&B-infused, relentlessly personal set of 6 tracks. UGHWOW has earned praise from the likes of Paste, Billboard, HelloGiggles and more and debuted on several Billboard charts upon its release (#12 Heatseekers, #13 Folk Albums). Nunes has spent years building a loyal fanbase through YouTube and has toured with Ben Folds, The Mowglis, Ben Kweller, A Great Big World, and more.



Elizabeth and the Catapult is the musical embodiment of Brooklyn singer-songwriter Elizabeth Ziman. Having toured with folks like Kishi Bashi and Sara Bareilles, Ziman hits the road this fall in support of most recent full-length album Keepsake (Compass Records, 2017), which was produced by Dan Molad (Lucius) and features guests like Richard Swift (The Shins) and Rob Moose (Bon Iver). In addition to releasing music as Elizabeth and the Catapult, she has collaborated with Esperanza Spalding, Gillian Welch, Blake Mills, Ben Folds, and more and scored several documentaries including the Peabody Award-winning "Trapped" with acclaimed composer Paul Brill.



Both artists are excited to celebrate (and escape) this holiday season with their fans this November on their forthcoming co-headlining tour, and fans can expect more dates to be announced soon. For tickets and the most up to date information on Julia Nunes, visit www.julianunes.com and for Elizabeth and The Catapult, www.elizabethandthecatapult.com.

The Holidays CAN Be Fun Tour!

November 12 @ Le Poisson Rouge in New York, NY

November 13 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

November 14 @ The Union in Washington, DC

November 15 @ The Evening Music in Charlotte, NC

November 17 @ Eddie's Attic in Athens, GA

November 18 @ The East Room in Nashville, TN

November 19 @ Open Chord Music in Knoxville, TN

November 20 @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern in Cleveland, OH

November 21 @ Rumba Café in Columbus, OH

November 22 @ The Magic Bag in Ferndale, MI

November 23 @ Subterranean in Chicago, IL





