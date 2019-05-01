Judah & the Lion Celebrates PEP TALKS With Late Night and TODAY Show Appearances

Judah & the Lion's third full-length LP Pep Talks is set to drop this Friday, May 3rd, via Cletus the Van/Caroline. To celebrate, the band will share their Top 10 Alternative single "Over my head" live on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight, May 1st at 12:35/11:35c on NBC. They'll be back on the small screen the following morning, May 2nd, on NBC'sToday Show's 3rd hour to share a special version of rising Alternative cut, "Why Did You Run?" which climbed into the Top 30 last week.



The album - the band's third - features the most confessional songwriting to date from frontman Judah Akers: he touches on the heartbreak of his parents' divorce and family pain on tracks like "pictures (feat. Kacey Musgraves)," being your most authentic self (see "Passion Fashion feat. Jon Bellion") and most of all, Hope ("Family / Best is Yet to Come") - something which Judah & the Lion have projected over their entire career.



Judah & the Lion will be supporting Pep Talks with their biggest headlining tour ever kicking off this August. They'll also be playing some of the world's biggest festival stages in 2019 - including just announced slots at Austin City Limits and Summerfest! For full dates see below and for tickets, please visit www.judahandthelion.com.

Confirmed Festivals

May 11 @ Hope Givers Mental Wellness & Music Fest in LaGrange, GA

May 17 @ Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL

May 18 @ Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson, TX

June 26 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

July 12 @ Forecastle Festival @ Louisville, KY

July 18-21 @ Latitude Festival in London, UK

July 21 @ Lollapalooza Paris in Paris, FR

August 1-4 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

August 9-11 @ Outside Lands in San Francisco, CA

October 4-13 @ Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX



Pep Talks Worldwide Tour

July 16 @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, UK

July 17 @ Workman's Club in Dublin, IE

July 19 @ Oslo in London, UK

July 24 @ Paradiso (Upstairs Hall) in Amsterdam, NL

July 25 @ Knust in Hamburg, DE

July 26 @ Lido in Berlin, DE

July 27 @ Hwitans Tradgarg in Falkenberg, SE

July 28 @ Fafangan in Stockholm, SE

August 10 @ Starlight Amphitheatre in Kansas City, MO

August 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO

August 14 @ Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, NE

August 16 @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River Park in Indianapolis, IN

August 17 @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH

August 21 @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

August 22 @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC

August 23 @ Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

August 24 @ Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN

September 5 @ Express Live! in Columbus, OH

September 6 @ Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

September 7 @ Portsmouth Pavilion in Portsmouth, VA

September 8 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

September 12 @ The Anthem in Washington, DC

September 13 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA

September 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

September 20 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

September 27 @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI

September 28 @ The Fillmore in Detroit, MI

October 1 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 2 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 3 @ Brady Theater in Tulsa, OK

October 15 @ The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

October 16 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

October 17 @ The Observatory in San Diego, CA

October 18 @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

October 21 @ Roseland Theatre in Portland, OR

October 23 @ The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA

October 24 @ The Orpheum in Vancouver, BC

October 26 @ MacEwan Hall in Calgary, AB

October 27 @ Union Hall in Edmonton, AB

October 31 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

November 7 @ House of Blues in Orlando, FL

November 8 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA



