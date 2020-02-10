Jucee Froot Releases Music Video For 'Psycho (Remix) (Feat. Rico Nasty)'

Jucee Froot is continuing the success of heavy-hitting track "Psycho (Remix) (Feat. Rico Nasty)" with the release of a fiery video that matches the song's energy. The companion video premiered exclusively on Complex today.

Watch below!

"Psycho (Remix) (Feat. Rico Nasty)" sees new Loyal 100 Entertainment/Art@War/Atlantic Records signee Jucee Froot team up with the one and only Rico Nasty for a new version of her 2018 single, "Psycho." With a new project on the way soon and an opening slot on tour with Kash Doll, Jucee Froot is already looking forward to a packed 2020.

Jucee Froot has quickly become a vital presence in hip-hop, an honest voice equally hailed for her fearless approach as well as her bulletproof bars, confessional choruses, and clever adlibs. The Memphis, TN-based rapper earned every bit of that acclaim through tear-filled viral freestyles, countless shows nationwide, and a prolific string of independent releases, all of which led to more than 20 million worldwide streams, praise from such icons as Birdman and Kevin Gates, and now, a major label deal with Loyal 100 Entertainment/Art@War/Atlantic Records. Indeed, irresistible tracks like "Life's A Bitch" and "F*cked Up" - both streaming now on all DSP's - affirm Jucee Froot as a one-of-a-kind new artist with a remarkable true story to share with the world.

"I'm not afraid to speak on anything," she says. "I've made songs about daddy issues, being raped, getting pregnant, and everything. I got songs you can dance to. I got songs that make you think. It's all-around. I respect listeners through being honest all the time. I'm a female who made it out of the bottom, took everything, and still kept going regardless of anything. I'm a different breed. I want everybody to see my talent and know the story."





Related Articles View More Music Stories