Jubël Is Starting 2024 With New Single 'Lie to Me' Feat. Kiddo

After their cover of Europe's classic “The Final Countdown”, Jubël has teamed up with artist KIDDO for the new pop track “Lie To Me” via Warner Music Sweden/Warner Records. Listen to the catchy pop gem with a hook that quickly gets stuck in your head HERE.

“We wrote ”Lie to Me” together with KIDDO in London last spring. We instantly felt that KIDDO's voice, mixed with Sebastians and the Jubël sound was a perfect match. The song is inspired by real-life emotions and experiences, capturing the vulnerability that comes with love. We still wanted the production/melody to be hopeful and playful, and this combination makes “Lie to Me” a perfect pop song for all occasions,” says Jubël.

Kiddo is a Swedish artist who has made a name for herself with the singles “Drunk & I Miss You”, “Bang my Head” and has collaborated with artists such as Robin Shultz, Johan Newman and Cheat Codes to name a few. She has reach #1 in Germany airplay chart and has an exciting spring with new material. First in the series of releases in 2024 for both Jubël and Kiddo, is “Lie To Me.”

Jubël has quickly become Sweden's leading premiere pop duo. “Dancing In The Moonlight” was the artists breakthrough moment as it achieved 1B streams, shot to #1 on the UK airplay chart and hit #11 on the Official Singles Chart as it raced to Platinum status in recognition of over 1B sales. Jubël's profile remained skyhigh as “Weekend Vibe” was another huge airplay hit when it was A-listed at Radio 1, while it also lit up TikTok with 150 million video views.

The duo later released ”So Sick” that also was A-listed on commercial Swedish radio (”RixFM”, ”Power Hit Radio”), entering big Spotify playlists as ”Sommerhits 2022”, ”Singled Out”, climbing the chart in Sweden and trending on TikTok with over 150K video creations in less than 2 weeks. The duo had three releases A-listed. Most recently they've released music with international artists such as Christopher, Noa Kirel and NLE Choppa and just ended their Scandinavian December tour.

Sebastian and Victor both started out on Sweden's dance scene and between them had released tracks, produced other artists and DJ'ed for years. They first connected through SoundCloud and their first IRL meeting soon followed, when they discovered they both lived in Halmstad on Sweden's west coast.

The town is renowned for its long sandy beaches and its summertime nightlife - an environment which has clearly informed the uplifting atmosphere and broad appeal of their sound. Jubël has since mastered that approach. Their core cocktail of danceable, four-on-the-floor beats and melodic pop structures brings the vibe to any setting, whether it's in clubs, festivals or mainstream radio. It's a style that's winning hearts the world over, with their UK Platinum status replicated in Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Australia and Spain.

Photo Credit: Kristoffer Jansson