Joywave Unveil New Single 'Blank Slate'

Visionary US band Joywave have released their brand new single 'Blank Slate', ahead of their UK headline show at The Lexington, London on November 20th. The dance inducing, indie-popping track is a further teaser into what lies ahead, demonstrating a band that are back on top of their game, releasing fresh and inspired new music that is reflective of their artistic and intelligent fun-loving style.



Acclaimed by MTV as "the biggest band you're sleeping on right now", the New York extroverts have evolved from the basement to the big stage following the success of their previous releases HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW? and the Top 10 Billboard Heatseekers chart album CONTENT and earlier this year emerged back into the limelight with their subversive single 'Like A Kennedy'.



The track was chosen by the Guardian as their Hottest Track Of The Week and came with a powerful video highlighting the repetitive problem of gun grime in the US. It was followed by the sharp, electro indie-pop laced 'Obsession' which was released in partnership with Marvel Comics, featuring in an exclusive single-page strip starring none other than The Avengers.



The accompanying video directed by Laura Gorun, Cooper Roussel and Dimitri Basil (Kings Of Leon, Vance Joy) was shot entirely on analog film with the support of Kodak and is a montage of cinematic vignettes, further showcasing they wry humour of the band.



Joywave are on an undeniable upward trajectory that has seen them collaborate with stars such as Little Simz and Mick Jenkins ('Bad Dreams') and Big Data on the RIAA gold certified single, 'Dangerous (Feat. Joywave)'. They've also played global headline shows, supported the likes of The Killers, Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Brandon Flowers, Young the Giant, Walk the Moon, Bleachers, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more and performed at Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bumbershoot and Reading/Leeds festivals.



The charismatic group have also just finished touring across North America with Bastille on their "Doom Days Tour, Part 1" and are gearing up for their one-off show at London's Lexington later this month. Joywave continue to excite with their inventive style, euphoric hooks and exuberant wit as anticipation for album number three continues to build.





