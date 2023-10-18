Joyce Manor Shares Live Cover Of 'I Saw Water' by Tigers Jaw

The unearthed gem was recorded from their 2021 show in Central Park.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Joyce Manor Shares Live Cover Of 'I Saw Water' by Tigers Jaw

Joyce Manor drop a live cover of the Tigers Jaw track “I Saw Water” -- an unearthed gem recorded from their 2021 show in Central Park.

In celebration of the two back-to-back shows the bands are playing together in California (San Luis Obispo tonight and Riverside tomorrow), Tigers Jaw also share their cover of a Joyce Manor fan favorite, “Constant Headache”. Both tracks will be available on an exclusive 7inch available for pre-order here, or in person at both venues.  

Joyce Manor frontman Barry Johnson fills us in on the origins of the cover: 

“Way back in September 2021 we were supposed to play Central Park with Tigers Jaw but due to rain the show was postponed til the following weekend. This was no biggie except Tigers Jaw already had a show that weekend, so they had to drop. I got the idea to cover the song for the people who were disappointed Tigers Jaw wouldn’t be playing and it ended up being my favorite moment of a very memorable set.

I’m so happy it was captured by our sound guy Ty and that we didn’t have to go into the recording studio and try to recapture the magic of this performance. It’s truly one of my favorite songs ever and one of my favorite Joyce Manor recordings. Hope you enjoy it :)"

Their 6th studio album, 40 oz. to Fresno (2022), earned praise from publications such as The FADER, UPROXX, Pitchfork, NPR and The New York Times. Since its release the band has shared stages with likes of PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Jawbreaker, Weezer and more. After these shows with Tigers Jaw, they will be heading off to Vegas for their performance at the nostalgia filled When We Were Young fest this weekend. 

Joyce Manor Tour Dates 

Oct. 18 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn 
Oct. 19 -  Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium SOLD OUT 

Oct. 21-22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 

Joyce Manor is Barry Johnson (vocals/guitar), Chase Knobbe (guitar) and Matt Ebert (bass)



