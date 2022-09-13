Josh Turner to Debut First Christmas Special & Tour Dates

The holidays will be here before you know it, and in anticipation of the festive season, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner is releasing his debut Christmas album, King Size Manger, on vinyl for the first time.

Fans will be able to purchase King Size Manger on September 16. Also, on October 21, Turner will release his first-ever Christmas DVD, part of the Gaither Gospel Series, which features new performances and an intimate sit-down interview with Turner. The "King Size Manger" television special will premiere on UPtv on Friday, November 18, at 7:00 pm ET. "The King Size Manger Tour" kicks-off on Friday, December 2, in Macon, GA.

King Size Manger, Turner's first-ever Christmas project, which was released last year, features fresh interpretations of the classics and introduces four originals, three of which were written or co-written by Turner. The album has nearly 20M global streams, debuted No. 1 on the Seasonal Albums sales chart the week of release, and currently still sits on the chart at No. 14.

Says Turner, "I was really excited that we were able to release King Size Manger on vinyl this year. I've collected vinyl records pretty much my entire life and there is just something extra special about listening to Christmas music on a record player."

Taped at The Grove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Gaither Gospel Series DVD, "King Size Manger," features new performance footage of Turner singing all eleven songs from his debut holiday album.

Hosted by Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, the renowned television hosts also sit-down with Turner and his family who share some of their favorite Christmas traditions and holiday memories. The live performance DVD features guest appearances by The Turner Family, Rhonda Vincent, Pat McLaughlin and more. Video singles will also be available on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel.

"I wanted the special to feel like an extension of our Christmas tour from last year," says Turner. "My family came out on the road and they were a big part of The King Size Manger Tour. Jennifer played keys on numerous songs, Hampton played most of the show and Hawke, Marion and Colby were all featured on several songs. I think we were able to capture a big part of the road show."

In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on Friday, November 18, at 7:00 pm ET.

For the second year in a row, Turner will embark on a Christmas tour. "The King Size Manger Tour" will include holiday songs featured on King Size Manger in addition to Turner's hits.

Adds Turner, "Last year was a first for me in all my years of touring. It was an extra special tour because my family was able to join me on stage. I don't know how many more years we'll have a Christmas tour, so Jennifer and I are soaking up these special moments as a family. The boys seemed to really enjoy touring. Some of them may enjoy it a little too much, lol!"

Watch the Christmas special trailer here:

Josh Turner Holiday Tour Dates