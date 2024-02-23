Josh Mirenda Shares New Single 'When She Goes'

Nashville native Josh Mirenda has released his latest single, “When She Goes,” available today for download and stream on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment. The single is paired with an official visualizer available on Josh's YouTube channel HERE.

“When She Goes” captures the emotions of a woman who has reached her breaking point and is ready to move on. Co-written with Jared Griffin and Trae Landon, the lyrics paint a vivid picture of the protagonist's journey as she finds solace in the company of friends, embarks on solitary midnight drives, and seeks comfort in the familiar embrace of family. The chorus serves as a haunting refrain, emphasizing the finality of her departure and the inevitability of her absence. Yet, amidst the heartache and resignation, there remains a glimmer of hope as Mirenda implores listeners to cherish their loved ones, treat them with kindness, and provide them with the assurance they deserve.

Josh's progression into the spotlight as an artist, rather than a Nashville wordsmith, has been an impressive journey that started with his 2017 single “I Got You.” Across his entire discography, Mirenda has garnered almost 30 million streams across all platforms, proving his worth as a standalone voice in country music. Later this year, Josh will take another step forward with the release of his debut full-length studio album.

Listen to “When She Goes” above and stay tuned for more from Josh Mirenda coming soon. For more information on Josh, visit his website and follow his social media channels linked below.

About Josh Mirenda:

Nashville native Josh Mirenda is a country music singer/songwriter with multi-platinum selling status and an ASCAP Song of the Year Award for "Somewhere On The Beach," recorded by Dierks Bentley. Josh has several hits recorded by Jason Aldean including his title album "They Don't Know."

From songwriter to singer, Josh's debut single, "I Got You", has earned over 20 million worldwide streams and landed him on Spotify's Hot Country playlist. Following the release of his self-titled EP, Josh Mirenda, Josh has been on the road, playing shows with artists such as Easton Corbin, Chris Young, Rodney Atkins, and Dylan Scott.

