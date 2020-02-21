Josh Kelley Releases 'Love Her Boy,' & Announces New US Tour Dates

In a close to 20-year career, Josh Kelley has released projects steeped in a variety of influences, continuing to re-invent his sound as time passes. The latest, "Love Her Boy," out today, is a soulful play on words that began as another song entirely.

"Ultimately, 'Love Her Boy' is a reminder to never take for granted the love that is already surrounding you," Kelley told The Boot. "It's so easy for us all to let ego or fear take the wheel when faced with hard to handle moments in life. Don't ignore your conscience when all it wants you to do is love her, boy."

Written with Brett Kissell, Tawga Salter and Ron Lapotta, Kelley approached the group's writing session with his idea for the song: "I was trying to write a totally different song on a plane back home from a Colorado festival," Kelley says. "I brought the idea of 'love her boy' to the session. The different uses within the song create an oronym, two phrases that sound the same but mean different things. I think it's a clever angle, and we had so much fun bringing it to life."

The track follows "Busy Making Memories," released in late 2019, which offers a snapshot of Kelley's life with his family. Kelley and his wife, Katherine Heigl, turned the video into a true family affair, collaborating on concepts, editing and directing the accompanying video that features treasured memories and adventures on their ranch. Kelley produced and engineered the single himself; in fact, he creates most of his music in a barn that he's converted into a studio.

On his upcoming album, due in June 2020, Kelley solidifies himself as a talented vocalist and lyricist while tapping into the details of his every day: He's watching his kids develop their own personalities and continuing to find new reasons to love his wife after close to 15 years together. He's missing it all when he's away from them.

With a live show that's full of both his musical talent and humor, Kelley is embarking on a spring tour that has a little something for everyone in the audience, with dates beginning March 5 in New York and continuing across the US.

Tour Dates:

March 5 - New York, NY - City Vineyard

March 6 - Boston, MA - The Haymarket Lounge at City Winery

March 7 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

March 8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Loft at City Winery

March 19 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery

March 20 - Augusta, GA - The Country Cub Dance Hall & Saloon

March 22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

April 1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

April 2 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

April 3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

April 16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

April 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

April 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

April 29 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

April 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Lo-Fi Lounge

May 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

May 2 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar





