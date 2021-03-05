Joseph M Releases Debut Single and Video 'Who Do You Serve?'

Today, Denton, TX-based musician Joseph M (Midlake, BNQT, Elle King) steps out of the shadows to take center stage with his debut single "Who Do You Serve?" - available now on all digital service providers, here. A rock 'n roll steeped anthem, touching on themes from social injustice to love and loss, Joseph M weaves melodic harmonies and modern-day psychedelia that is rooted in his signature style of playing.

"The summer of 2020 caused a lot of self-reflection for me with all of the civil unrest that occurred in our country," Joseph M states. "I co-wrote this one with my good friend Cameron Neal of the band Horse Thief. It's a love letter to all of those people that took to the streets while a global pandemic was raging because they were in pain and needed their voices to be heard."

An accomplished guitar player and songwriter, Joseph M has spent much of the last ten years touring nationally and internationally as a member of Midlake, the indie supergroup BNQT, and as a sideman for artists including Elle King, Rufus Wainwright, and Israel Nash. His intricate and signature style of guitar playing has attracted the attention of an array of powerhouse artists, leading to performances with Pearl Jam, Fran Healy (Travis), Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand), Jason Lytle (Grandaddy), tours with Heart, Joan Jett, Sheryl Crow, The (Dixie) Chicks, and Neil Finn, and the opportunity to open for legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, and Neil Young. Now, Joseph M is ready to step into the spotlight with his own collection of songs, to be released throughout 2021.

