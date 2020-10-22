Jordi Up Late Shares 'Wasting Away' Single

Her second release following her debut single 'Facts' in August.

LA-based pop artist Jordi Up Late shares "Wasting Away", her second release following her debut single "Facts" in August. Both are lead singles off her EP due later this year. Beats Per Minute premiered the video, animated by RISD graduate Jordi herself, praising, "It's a sun-drenched, bedroom-pop-like ballad, as charming as it is addicting. Forget earworm, this tune burrows far deeper." "Wasting Away" is out everywhere now.



"'Wasting Away' is about a flirtationship. Every once in a while we have a friend who gives us one too many lingering glances and a few too many compliments for platonics. Teasing can be fun but sometimes frustrating if you are waiting for the other shoe to drop but it never does and meanwhile, you are 'Wasting Away'."



Jordi is set to release more music later this year.

Raised in Los Angeles, Jordi Up Late grew up absorbing the love of filmmaking and music production by osmosis. With the encouragement of her family, she found a love for visual arts and music very early on in her life and often sequestered herself in her room to paint for hours into the night. As a teenager, she began songwriting as an additional form of self-expression.

Creating is not only Jordi's passion but a pillar of her existence. Her need to produce art took her to the Rhode Island School of Design. Here, she deepened her knowledge and skills as a visual artist, studying animation, film, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, and art history. With a major in animation, Jordi spent her years at RISD exploring experimental storytelling through sound and visual accompaniment.

After acquiring a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Jordi returned to Los Angeles to pursue her career in music and art. Jordi is constantly writing, producing, and collaborating on tracks. Her biggest influences include Daft Punk, Gorillaz, Little Dragon, and James Blake - all of whom she listened to in her formative years of establishing her electro-pop signatures as a self-taught producer. Jordi is drawn to other artists and musicians who share the ability to collaborate and evolve, weaving through different genres while bending them. She gains inspiration from and strives to blend electronic, pop, blues, psychedelic funk, and the wavy sounds of California.

Currently working on releasing singles, Jordi has plans for both an EP and LP in 2020 and 2021. She is creating visual work to accompany her body of music in hopes that she can build audio/visual worlds in her performances and experiences.

Watch the music video here:

Photo Credit: Isabel Damberg

