Jordana Signs to Grand Jury Music, Shares New Single 'Signs'

Jordana (Jordana Nye) is announcing the re-release of her 2019 album, Classical Notions Of Happiness, on Grand Jury Music, coming March 27th. Today the Wichita, KS based-artist has shared the bedroom-pop ode to weird dates dictated by astrological inconsistencies, "Signs", alongside the throwback video that opens with the driving bass line that runs throughout the track and Jordana herself in a parking lot hitting the woah. "Signs", like all of Jordana's songs, has a stark honesty and vulnerability to it. Disguising her incisive songwriting behind quotidian experiences Jordana is able to create moving vignettes about bad dates, intrusive thoughts and falling in love, with ease. Speaking to the new track Jordana says;

"Some people are really big on astrology, and like to associate a person with their sign and sometimes judge a person before they meet them based on their sign, this is basically what this song is about. I hung out with a person like that once and it was really awkward and in the song, it definitely insinuates that we weren't vibing with each other."

Classical Notions Of Happiness Tracklist

1. Remembering U

2. Jackie's 15

3. Intrusive Thoughts

4. I Wanna

5. Interlude

6. Canvas

7. Calvary

8. What Were U Thinking

9. Losing It

10. Weight Of The World

11. Sway

12. Signs

13. Crunch

Originally from North Beach, Maryland, Jordana self-released Classical Notions Of Happiness in 2019 and saw a Pitchfork track review for the standout track "Intrusive Thoughts" and also caught the ear of The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano who reviewed the stand out track from the original album, "Jackie's 15". Jordana produces and records all of her songs in her bedroom, truly living the bedroom-pop descriptor. Her three new songs, "Sway", "Signs" and "Crunch", showcase the direction this exciting young artist is taking with larger production, deep bass grooves and fuzzed-out guitars, distancing herself from the more folk-skewed songs that proliferate Classical Notions Of Happiness. Jordana's music is of the moment, she's a 19-year-old with an ear for creating catchy, compelling, songs that don't lose any of their honest emotional depths in their joy. Jordana will be on tour this spring, tour dates to be announced soon.

Grand Jury is an independent record label founded in New York City in 2014. Jordana joins a roster including fellow Midwesterns from Chicago rock n roll staples Twin Peaks and Twin City indie pop luminaries Hippo Campus, along with New York acts such as electronic singer-songwriter Elliot Moss, the kaleidoscopic pop troupe Rubblebucket, and indie rock upstart Samia.

Photo Credit: Kyra Bennington





