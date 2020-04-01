Jordan Rager Inks Management Deal With APM Management

Riser House artist Jordan Rager has inked a deal with Andrew Perlowich of APM Management for exclusive management representation. The partnership comes ahead of plans to release new music - Rager's latest single (track title TBD) is due out May 22.

"We're excited to have Jordan on our roster," said Perlowich. "His work ethic and talent is something that any management team would be lucky to represent. We are very eager to get to work on his project."

A down-home country boy in every sense of the term, Rager was born and raised in the small rural community of Loganville, Georgia, which lies just 30 miles west of Atlanta. He's THE SON of a preacher, and his early days of singing in church instilled in him a great sense of worship and unwavering passion for performing. After signing with Riser House in 2018, Rager got to work releasing music and establishing his sound in the COUNTRY MUSIC landscape.

Recently, Rager's earned support spots for Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Justin Moore, Trace Adkins, Randy Houser, Jon Langston, Rodney Atkins and many more. Nationwide performances have helped send his stream count well past 52 million.

Photo courtesy of Megan Schultz, Riser House.





