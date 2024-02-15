Jordan Mackampa Shares Feel Good New Song 'STEP BY STEP'

Jordan Mackampa shares the latest droplet from his highly anticipated new album Welcome Home, Kid! out tomorrow February 16th via AWAL.

Entitled, “STEP BY STEP,” Jordan perfectly encapsulates the feel-good vibe of the family cookout, those gatherings where good food, music and love comes in abundance. Influenced by the likes of Beyonce's “We Like To Party” and Earth Wind & Fire's “Let's Groove,” he delivers a bold and effortlessly cool, funk infused party-starter that will undoubtedly get everyone at the function up on their feet.

He says, “Drake once famously said “I'm just here making all the music that they party to”— I hope this song becomes one of those that goes down in history as one of those moments.” The song's cheerful video is premiering now via PAPER Magazine - watch HERE.

Aptly titled Welcome Home, Kid! Jordan Mackampa intimately invites his emerging and existing fans to get acquainted with a 29-year-old deconstructed and at their most intimate on his sophomore album. This record is quick to lean into Jordan's second coming as an artist and is instantly bold in its canvassing of the new artist. Caressed in an unapologetic brand of soul, is the project's introduction “Playground.”

Having entered therapy in 2021, Jordan advocates for the relationship he has with his inner child and how healthy it has become. “A lot of this project was the catharsis that came with dealing with that part of me, understanding why I used to not appreciate being a child and love that part of life, we're dealing with that now.”

Overall, Welcome Home, Kid! acts as a much-needed embrace for both Jordan Mackampa and listeners. Both nourishing in its musical depth and in examination of self, it reveals the context behind why Jordan is the artist he is and the person. Ultimately Mackampa provides a refreshing quintessential edition to 2024's first quarter - canons of funk, R&B, gospel, and soul are paired with ardently honest lyricism and Jordan's aptitude for using his voice as the vast instrument that it is. “This project is one I want people to feel, it's a project I want to show myself on,” he shares earnestly. Luckily for him, Welcome Home, Kid! is a potent leap into the light.

This spring Jordan is set to take to stages across the U.S. and Canada on his epic headline “Homecoming Tour.” Get your tickets below to catch his spellbinding live show where he will be performing songs from Welcome Home, Kid! for the first time.

Jordan Mackampa North American tour dates:

Thu-Apr-18 Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Fri-Apr-19 New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

Sat-Apr-20 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Mon-Apr-22 Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Wed-Apr-24 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Fri-Apr-26 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

Sat-Apr-27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Mon-Apr-29 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Tue-Apr-30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

BUY TICKETS HERE