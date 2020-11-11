Jordan Feliz Radio Single 'Glorify' Hits Number One

Listen below!

Gold-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz lands his third No. 1 radio hit this week with "Glorify" topping the Billboard Christian Hot AC/CHR National Airplay chart. The multiformat hit song is the first single from Feliz's third, full-length album, Say It, which is set to release Dec. 18 from Centricity Music and is available to pre-buy / pre-save now.

In the vein of soulful acts like Earth, Wind & Fire, Al Green and Sam Cooke, "Glorify" features a full Gospel choir backing Feliz's recognizable falsetto along with a soaring praise-heavy chorus and propulsive beats. Two separate remix versions of the song feature multi-Platinum-selling recording artists Lecrae and TobyMac while the "Glorify" live performance video was premiered by American Songwriter. The song is further featured in a virtual "Glorify Play For Keeps Pinball" game at https://jordanfeliz.com/pinball/ where players can win an autographed Say It vinyl copy.

"Glorify means 'praise and worship,' but the sub-context of the word actually is to acknowledge and reveal the majesty and splendor of God by one's actions," says Feliz. "For me, coming out of this hard season of anxiety and stress and messed up priorities, now all I want my life to do is to glorify. I want to reveal the majesty of God by my actions."

Co-produced by Jordan Mohilowski and his longtime collaborator Colby Wedgeworth, the latest single and studio effort from Feliz serve a creative blend of pop, Gospel and soul and offers some of the artist's most transparent lyrics to date.

While "Glorify" is more of a proclamation than a confession, other tracks on Say It find Feliz mining personal experience. "Wounds" reveals the singer working through a past trauma, while the Parade-premiered "Next To Me" is a danceable pop track that inspires the artist and listener to release to God "all your baggage, your ego, control and whatever else you think you should hide away," says Feliz. "Because when you do, you find yourself closer to the Father than you ever thought possible."

Topping the Billboard Christian Albums chart when his sophomore LP, FUTURE, released in 2018, Feliz's trajectory for the new album was fraught with personal trials after success began to feel less like a blessing and more like a burden. Feliz suffered his first panic attack as he and his wife, Jamie, welcomed their second child and as he struggled to carry the weight of the spotlight and the livelihoods of multiple families connected to his career on his shoulders.

Realigning his priorities and surrendering his anxiety to God, the hitmaker entered the studio to craft his third full-length project, Say It, with a renewed sense of identity and purpose.

"I've worked harder for this record than I've worked for almost anything in my life," says Feliz. "With these songs, I want to encourage people to talk more about the beauty and the miracles that God does in our lives when we invite Him into our struggles...this record is all about what God has done in my life."

