Jonathan Russell Shares Video For 'I Found Out' Featuring Jackson Browne, Paul Beaubrun, Raul Rodríguez, and Jonathan Wilson

Today, Jonathan Russell, of The Head And The Heart, shares the video for his song "I Found Out" from the benefit album Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, a collaborative project of songwriters including Russell, Jenny Lewis, Jackson Browne, Paul Beaubrun, Jonathan Wilson, Habib Koité, and Raúl Rodríguez along with members of the Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik. The album is out now via Arts Music. The video was produced by Starfish Projects with post-production by MacGuffin Films.

Watch "I Found Out" video below!

"This video holds a special place for me, seeing the song come to life a few years after Jackson and I first met and I wrote the song on a beach in Haiti," said Russell. "From the warm night in Haiti, to a frigid winter day in New York City where we shot the video - it has been a beautiful journey. To share the screen with so many incredible artists - including my dear friends Jackson Browne, Jonathan Wilson, Paul Beaubrun Raul Rodriguez and on and on - is an honor to say the least. Hopefully we can recreate this as a live show at some point down the road when the world has normalized. Excited to share this video with you with the hopes that it brings us all a bit closer together at this time when we all need it most."

Hailing from four different countries, interweaving North American Indie Rock with beats and percussion of Haitian Vodou, Spanish and Malian guitar, Tres Flamenco, with songs in English, Creole, Khassonké, Manding and Spanish, Let The Rhythm Lead celebrates the work of Artists for Peace and Justice in Haiti, and was recorded at their Artists Institute on the island's southern coast, in the town of Jacmel. The album has been praised by Rolling Stone, NPR's All Things Considered, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, Flood Magazine and more.

Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1 Track listing:

1. Lapé, Lanmou (Peace and Love), written by Jonathan Wilson and Jenny Lewis

2. Love is Love, written by Jackson Browne and David Belle

3. Surrender, written by Paul Beaubrun and Jackson Browne

4. Under the Supermoon, written by Jenny Lewis

5. Let the Rhythm Lead, written by Raúl Rodríguez

6. Goddess at the Wheel, written by Jonathan Wilson

7. Koulandian, adapted by Habib Koité

8. Saving Grace, written by Jonathan Russell and Kathryn Everett

9. El Viajero, written by Raúl Rodríguez

10. Simbi Dlo, adapted by Paul Beaubrun

11. I Found Out, written by Jonathan Russell





