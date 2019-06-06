Jonas Brothers Announce Additional London Show to Due Demand
An additional London show at The SSE Arena, Wembley has been added to the forthcoming Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour on 03 February 2020. The GRAMMY® nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio-Jonas Brothers kick off their European tour on 29 January 2020. Produced by Live Nation, the European leg of the Happiness Begins Tour will kick off on 29th January in Birmingham and will make stops in Germany, Spain, Italy and more before wrapping on 22nd February in Paris. Tickets are on general sale now at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.
Jonas Brothers VIP packages are available now through LANEONE and HOST VIP.
https://www.laneone.com/tours/jonas-brothers/jonas-brothers-happiness-begins-tour#Europe
https://hostvip.com/events/G9cUC6pFSm
Pre-order Happiness Begins (Republic Records) HERE. For exclusive items from the newly launched official merchandise store visit HERE.
Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins Tour" 2020 European Dates:
*Newly added date in bold
29 January 2020 Birmingham, U.K. Arena Birmingham
31 January 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
02 February 2020 London, U.K. The O2
03 February 2020 London U.K. The SSE Arena, Wembley*
05 February 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro
06 February 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena
08 February 2020 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
10 February 2020 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena
11 February 2020 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
13 February 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
14 February 2020 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
16 February 2020 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center
17 February 2020 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi
18 February 2020 Montpellier, France Sud de France Arena
20 February 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
22 February 2020 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena