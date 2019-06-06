Jonas Brothers Announce Additional London Show to Due Demand

An additional London show at The SSE Arena, Wembley has been added to the forthcoming Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour on 03 February 2020. The GRAMMY® nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio-Jonas Brothers kick off their European tour on 29 January 2020. Produced by Live Nation, the European leg of the Happiness Begins Tour will kick off on 29th January in Birmingham and will make stops in Germany, Spain, Italy and more before wrapping on 22nd February in Paris. Tickets are on general sale now at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Jonas Brothers VIP packages are available now through LANEONE and HOST VIP.

https://www.laneone.com/tours/jonas-brothers/jonas-brothers-happiness-begins-tour#Europe

https://hostvip.com/events/G9cUC6pFSm



Pre-order Happiness Begins (Republic Records) HERE. For exclusive items from the newly launched official merchandise store visit HERE.





Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins Tour" 2020 European Dates:





*Newly added date in bold



29 January 2020 Birmingham, U.K. Arena Birmingham

31 January 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

02 February 2020 London, U.K. The O2

03 February 2020 London U.K. The SSE Arena, Wembley*

05 February 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

06 February 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

08 February 2020 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

10 February 2020 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

11 February 2020 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

13 February 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

14 February 2020 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

16 February 2020 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center

17 February 2020 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

18 February 2020 Montpellier, France Sud de France Arena

20 February 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

22 February 2020 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena





