Jonas Blue & Why Don't We Release 'Don't Wake Me Up'

Multi-platinum producer, Jonas Blue, has kicked off the new year with a band as he drops the soon-to-be pop smash "Don't Wake Me Up" with hotly tipped US band Why Don't We. Opening with arpeggiated guitars and piano, the track is soaked in addictive melody. "Don't Wake Me Up" is out now via Astralwerks. Watch the new lyric video below!

"Don't Wake Me Up" is the first new release from Jonas Blue's upcoming collaboration project, Together, that will see a stream of new music dropped across the year with exciting global talent. All these collaborations will feature the theme of togetherness, unity, and positivity - a crucial message that's needed in the world more than ever right now - and is synonymous with Jonas' music and successful career to date.

Jonas says, "I've been wanting to get a collab going with Why Don't We since they first hit me up on Twitter back in 2019. These guys have amazing vocals which grabbed me instantly, so I knew we could create something really special together. 'Don't Wake Me Up' has a real depth to the lyrics. If you break it down, it's about finding your true love in your dream. I can't wait to share it with the world!"

Why Don't We's Corbyn Besson says of the song; "This song started with a late-night call from a good friend of mine, Lukas Costas, asking if I'd be down to come over and record scratch vocals on a piano ballad he just wrote. After we finished vocals, I showed my bandmates the demo and they loved it. That's when we got in touch with Jonas. He loved the potential the song had and before we knew it, we had received the first draft of what would become a pop dance banger. Enjoy 'Don't Wake Me Up'!"

Jonas Blue's career has been astounding to date. Having been certified platinum over 130 times around the globe, Jonas has amassed an army of instantly recognizable hit singles including "Fast Car," "Perfect Strangers," "Mama," and "Polaroid," his collaboration with Liam Payne. He also boasts production credits on smash hit global singles including Ava Max's "My Head & My Heart." With over 14 billion global streams and over 70 million singles sales, Jonas Blue is a DJ and pop powerhouse.

Since their debut in 2016, Why Don't We has amassed over 3 billion global career streams, over 900 million YouTube views, 6 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, five RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The Los Angeles quintet-Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron- went back to basics for their sophomore album, flatlining all social media and picking up their instruments to personally write, record, and produce the music themselves. Led by the band's inaugural Billboard Hot 100 charting Gold--certified single "Fallin' (Adrenaline)," The Good Times and The Bad Ones earned their highest debut on the Billboard 200 at #3 and their first #1 album on the album sales chart.

With touring ramping back up in 2021, Jonas had an exciting year in the live space with huge main stage performances at Exit Festival and Creamfields and a residency at Zouk in Las Vegas. 2022 looks set to be bigger and better than ever with an upcoming headline tour in Tokyo (February 22nd - 28th) and some massive festival sets and residencies to be announced very soon, so stay tuned.

Watch the lyric video here: