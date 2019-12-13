Jonas Blue & Tifa Chen Drop New Single 'Billboard'

Multi-platinum superstar Jonas Blue has linked up with Chinese singer-songwriter Tifa Chen on new single 'Billboard', out now via Positiva/Virgin EMI Records.



A weightless, carefree slice of modern pop, 'Billboard' sees Tifa switch between English and Mandarin vocals, with Jonas delivering a typically polished production to match. It also comes with a captivating official video shot exclusively in Shanghai, with the nation's hyper-modern cityscapes proving the perfect backdrop for the track's vibe.



The track was co-written by Jonas alongside songwriting royalties Madison Love, who's previously penned hits for the likes of Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly and Camilla Cabello, and Sam Roman, who co-wrote Lewis Capaldi's global smash 'Someone You Loved' as well as hits for Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Elton John, Clean Bandit, Disclosure and Little Mix. Jonas and Sam have previously collaborated on a number of tracks, with Sam co-writing Jonas' singles 'Mama', 'Rise' and 'Polaroid' (with Liam Payne) and recent single, 'Younger' (with HRVY).



One of the most recognisable talents in China, Tifa Chen was the runner-up in the Voice of China contest in 2016, becoming the nation's 'Best New Artist' the following year.



Jonas met Tifa Chen when he played EDC China festival last year when the Nanjing-born artist played him her infectious single, 'Hustle'. A few months later, Jonas was writing 'Billboard' and had the idea of Tifa taking a look at a Mandarin translation of the song. She recorded her demo (keeping the chorus in English) and straight away Jonas knew that the resulting track was a hit.



"I always think about how I can bridge cultures with my music, how it can connect with people in different parts of the world," Jonas explains. "Mandarin Chinese is the most spoken language in the world, so what better way to make a global connection through a song. Tifa's vocal is world-class, no matter if you can understand every word or not the flow of her voice and the vocal delivery is just divine, couldn't be prouder of this collaboration - there's really something special about it."



'Billboard' tops off another massively successful year for Jonas, who recently teamed up with up-and-comer HRVY on the aforementioned 'Younger', remixed Kosovan breakout star Regard's viral hit 'Ride It' and sophomore release 'All Night Long' with French DJ/producer RetroVision, from Jonas' Electronic Nature label.



Looking ahead to 2020, Jonas is set to embark on The Blueprint, his headline tour of the UK and Ireland, kicking off in Glasgow on 2nd March. The six-date affair takes in gigs in Newcastle, Dublin, London and Cardiff before rounding off at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on 7th March.



In an era of slow-building careers, Jonas is an anomaly. Amassing an armoury of platinum hit singles, with over 9 billion global streams and over 47 million singles sales, he has become a mainstage DJ, pop powerhouse and critically acclaimed songwriter all wrapped into one. His hits include 'Fast Car', 'Perfect Strangers', 'Mama', 'Polaroid', his collaboration with Liam Payne, and 'Rise' - one of summer 2018's biggest global hits featuring Jack & Jack.

Listen to "Billboard" here:





