Jon Worthy Releases Uptempo Rock Single 'Don't You Feel It'

The musically diverse and Nashville-based artist Jon Worthy has released his latest single, "Don't You Feel It." Along with the uptempo indie rock single, Worthy released the well-produced and cinematic music video which Rebel Noise stated as "emotive and storytelling." Filmed in Atlanta, it's an excellent visual representation of the song's theme of unreciprocated love as Worthy plays the role of the infamous Joker character.

"In some ways, I related to a lot of the character's inner demons of not being noticed or fully desired," shares Worthy. "This song seemed like a perfect landscape to portray that character in my own way with my music. Joker, like most people, just wants love. When we don't get that emotion in return we find ourselves asking, don't you feel it too?"

Watch the "Don't You Feel It" music video below.

It's not easy to put Nashville-based artist Jon Worthy into a genre box. He's equal parts rock, americana and pop. "I'm comfortable with whatever anyone listening to my music wants to call me," shares Worthy. "I make the music I want to make so I don't care about genre that much!" His sound often hits like a fusion of Nirvana and The Lumineers.

Worthy is a grinder with a true unadulterated energy and passion for music and performing. "Live, I am pure adrenaline, energy and passion," says Worthy. In 2019, he played 121 shows including a handful of festivals such as Musikfest. In 2020 with the pandemic, Worthy pivoted to recording and production where he set up a recording studio at his house and began releasing self-produced music. Songs such as "She's Alright," "Remember When" and "I'll Be Ok." Worthy has worked with several prominent names including Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant), Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes) and Arlie. In 2018, Parish produced--and played guitar on several of the tracks for--Worthy's album Only A Dream. 2019 saw Worthy release his third full-length album called Something's Gotta Give. This album veered towards more of an indie-Americana-folk blend than prior releases. The album has amassed over 250K streams and radio play across the country including heavy rotation on Nashville's main station Lightning 100.

Worthy has had placements from several of these tracks with Major League Baseball commercials, an indie film slated for a 2021 release and a commercial by international real estate giant Savills.

He's slated to release a trove of new music and videos throughout 2021. For these songs, Worthy worked with producers of Arlie and Kid Freud on new tracks and the songs will have a wide ranging sound from indie-folk to indie-pop to alternative rock 'n roll. Worthy is also busy with side projects including KJ Wild featuring Nashville artist/songwriter Kiki Halliday and fronting alternative rock band St. Dorian.

Listen to "Don't You Feel It" here: