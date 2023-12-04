Join Misha to Celebrate the Release of her Music Video 'Earthshine' at the Winter Solstice

The event will take place on December 9.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri' Celebrating One Year Anniversary Of Nintendo's Pokém Photo 2 YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Join Misha to Celebrate the Release of her Music Video 'Earthshine' at the Winter Solstice

Join Misha to celebrate the release of her new music video EARTHSHINE on Saturday, December 9.

Reception, Meet & Greet 2-4pm (on view 12-5pm)
bubbles & bites | social media fun!
In partnership with Sawyer Yards / Second Saturdays Open Studios

Live Mini Performances between 2-4pm by Misha & Friends
Free Event
Click Here / Pink Door / MAP

"EARTHSHINE conjures the subtle illuminating energies of beautiful things unseen or unnoticed."

- MISHA

EARTHSHINE celebrates the winter solstice season, the longest nights of the year. This dark and introspective time is a pause before the lengthening days bring us toward summer. I love the idea of going inward and engaging with stillness before the beginning of a new cycle. Earthshine is the dim glow on the darkened part of a crescent moon - the reflected sunlight from Earth shining on the night side of the moon.

Misha Penton is a singer, composer, director, writer, and filmmaker. Her music is a blend of futuristic art song and chamber electronica; her lyrics evoke dreamworlds where poetry comes alive in the movement of language through the voice and body. From a delicate spider-silk tone thread to shimmering and cascading wails, you will hear the rise and fall of her many-layered voices woven into swirling electronic sound worlds.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tom Jenkins Releases Surprise Album Meadow Part 1 Photo
Tom Jenkins Releases Surprise Album 'Meadow Part 1'

Singer-songwriter - TOM JENKINS - is pleased to share a brand new album ‘Meadow Part 1' (via Xtra Mile Recordings). The surprise release arrives with the official video for lead track “Is There A Next One?” available to watch now!

2
Paul McCartney & Wings to Release Band on the Run 50th Anniversary Edition Photo
Paul McCartney & Wings to Release 'Band on the Run' 50th Anniversary Edition

Featuring the immortal title track, worldwide hit ‘Jet,'' the wistful ‘Bluebird,' long-time live staple ‘Let Me Roll It,' the multi-faceted ‘Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me)' and climactic closer ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five,' Band on the Run is undoubtedly Wings' most successful and celebrated release ever.

3
Will Wesley Releases New Single Rockin Around The Christmas Tree Photo
Will Wesley Releases New Single 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

Country rocker Will Wesley is thrilled to unveil his latest holiday offering with the release of the Christmas single, 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree,' perfectly timed for the festive season. This rendition of Brenda Lee's timeless classic showcases Wesley's musical prowess and innovative approach.

4
Bruce Springsteen Presents Platinum Award to Darlene Love Photo
Bruce Springsteen Presents Platinum Award to Darlene Love

Darlene Love fans shared a special moment with the singer during her 'Love for the Holidays' concert at New York's Town Hall on Thursday, November 30 when Bruce Springsteen came on stage to present Darlene with an RIAA platinum album plaque for A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector,.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SPAMALOT