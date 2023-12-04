Join Misha to Celebrate the Release of her Music Video 'Earthshine' at the Winter Solstice

Join Misha to celebrate the release of her new music video EARTHSHINE on Saturday, December 9.

Reception, Meet & Greet 2-4pm (on view 12-5pm)

bubbles & bites | social media fun!

In partnership with Sawyer Yards / Second Saturdays Open Studios

Live Mini Performances between 2-4pm by Misha & Friends

Free Event

Click Here / Pink Door / MAP

"EARTHSHINE conjures the subtle illuminating energies of beautiful things unseen or unnoticed."

- MISHA

EARTHSHINE celebrates the winter solstice season, the longest nights of the year. This dark and introspective time is a pause before the lengthening days bring us toward summer. I love the idea of going inward and engaging with stillness before the beginning of a new cycle. Earthshine is the dim glow on the darkened part of a crescent moon - the reflected sunlight from Earth shining on the night side of the moon.

Misha Penton is a singer, composer, director, writer, and filmmaker. Her music is a blend of futuristic art song and chamber electronica; her lyrics evoke dreamworlds where poetry comes alive in the movement of language through the voice and body. From a delicate spider-silk tone thread to shimmering and cascading wails, you will hear the rise and fall of her many-layered voices woven into swirling electronic sound worlds.