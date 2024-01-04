Johnel Talks Nigerian Hip Hop & R&B Scene

Unpredictable rise of Nigerian artist Johnel NG in the hip hop & R&B scene.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Johnel Talks Nigerian Hip Hop & R&B Scene

"Unpredictable" would be the best word to describe fast-rising Nigerian artist Johnel NG. In a short period of time Johnel, born Nnamani Chimaobi John, has created a buzz around his hip-hop-meets-R&B music that smoothly infuses trap music production.

Born and raised alongside his siblings in Lagos, Nigeria,
Johnel's interest in R&B and soul was nurtured by artists like Fridayy, Drake, Tems, and Burna Boy. He would applaud these influences in his 2018 debut studio album, rare. But Johnel's journey to stardom hadn't always involved smooth sailings. His teen years saw him striving for attention and subsequently getting turned down even during school.

In those low moments, Johnel found solace in making beats on his Phone using FruityLoops (FL studio). This marked the beginning of his musical journey.

"Making music saved me," he says about feeling overwhelmed about what to do with his life. "Making music kept my mind away from peer pressure and that's why I kept going on with it. There is so much noise and many voices telling you things. A lot of voices are telling you stuff, and there's a lot of noise. If you're not doing well, things could grow crazy for you; this was what was happening to me."

Adding, "I had no idea who I was or why I was in this place., which is something that happens to most kids."

Johnel felt like with every form of success, no matter how little, comes a silent pressure to surpass your current reality. In his early days of producing music, SoundCloud and Audiomack was the global destination for young people looking to find new music. There he thrived and Johnel, along with fellow young artists.

Not long after joining the platform,. Johnel emerged the winner of The Next Star Awards. He began enjoying traction due to his five-track EP under ONErpm 'Happy Story, Sad Reality'. The pressure set in soon after.

On his new EP 'Happy Story, Sad Reality' Johnel delves into an atmosphere of confidence, eloquently expressing the desire for more grace, acknowledging the repetition of rejection. Johnel's strife is also his superpower as a member of Nigeria's burgeoning R&B and hip hop scene, comprised of young people looking to express themselves freely in a predominantly traditional and conservative society like Nigeria. The sub-culture has faced pushback from some cultural gatekeepers determined to maintain the usual state of affairs. Lyrics from his opening verse in "Hear Me Calling" (All my life I've always wanted to be heard / but they don't wanna see me here) reveal that the new school continues to thrive, regardless.

On his new track "Mercy" featuring American rapper Daine Steele, Johnel takes a direction contrary to humanity's ability to forgive and find redemption. "When I feel a grudge in someone or something I just want to dismantle it and start all over. It's like a self-destructive thing my mind tho," he says. "It's like building LEGOs. You build something then when you're dissatisfied, you use different blocks to build something diverse."

 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nicko McBrain To Perform At Mountbatten Festival Of Music Photo
Nicko McBrain To Perform At Mountbatten Festival Of Music

Audiences at this year's 52nd Mountbatten Festival of Music (MFM) at the Royal Albert Hall in March are in for an extra special treat when global drumming icon of Iron Maiden fame, Nicko McBrain, takes to the stage to join The Massed Bands of His Majesty's Royal Marines.

2
Tatyana Announces New LP Its Over (Sinderlyn) Photo
Tatyana Announces New LP 'It's Over' (Sinderlyn)

The LP charts the undulating risk vs. reward trade off when you open yourself up to someone. The announcement arrives alongside a brand new single and video, “Down Bad,” with a video directed by Andy King. Last year, Tatyana teased her return with an earlier album single “Hold My Hand” as well as a standalone track “Femcel Anthem.”

3
The Miserable Rich Release AA-Side Single Quietly & We All Know Photo
The Miserable Rich Release AA-Side Single 'Quietly' & 'We All Know'

‘Overcome' was largely recorded at the five-piece's various home studios by James de Malplaquet (vocals), Jim Briffett (guitars, piano), Will Calderbank (cello, keyboards, piano), Rhys Lovell (double bass) and Martin Deering (drums) with production assistance and mastering from Lotte Lindenberg's Wolfgang Gottlieb.

4
Dylan LeBlanc To Release COYOTE - THE EXPANDED EDITION Photo
Dylan LeBlanc To Release 'COYOTE - THE EXPANDED EDITION'

To commemorate the expanded edition, LeBlanc is releasing “Let It Rain,” one of the four new studio tracks from the Coyote session that will be available on the extended release. Other unreleased songs on the new edition include “Day By Day” “Fortune Teller” and “Angel.” The new version was recorded at the FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

More Hot Stories For You

Eric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New AlbumEric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album
SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024
Fall Out Boy Joins Lineup For The 2024 'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO'Fall Out Boy Joins Lineup For The 2024 'iHeartRadio ALTer EGO'
LA's Emma Ayzenberg Releases New Single 'lucile'LA's Emma Ayzenberg Releases New Single 'lucile'

Videos

Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SIX