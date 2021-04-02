John-Robert Releases 'Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1'

Arriving as a true alternative pop outlier, 20-year-old rising artist and producer John-Robert presents his Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 project today via Nice Life Recording Company / Warner Records. Listen to Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 below.

To celebrate the release, he just uncovered the music video for standout track "Move It To The Side." In the visual, a recently deceased John-Robert cruises around picking up souls with the Grim Reaper as part of Dead Drops, LLC. Watch it HERE.

About the project, he had the following to share, "Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 was inspired by the confusion that comes with transitioning from your teenage years, into your 20's-navigating depression, romance, self-reliance, and a completely new environment. This project was a serious coming-of-age story that I have not yet had the pleasure to grow out of."

John-Robert has consistently received critical acclaim. OnesToWatch claimed, "John-Robert's stripped-back style is utterly refreshing and comforting," and American Songwriter predicts, "John-Robert positions himself for stunning success." Earmilk raved, "The young singer-songwriter John-Robert has taken the music industry by storm with his heartfelt lyricism, passionate vocal delivery, and catchy melodies."

The music of Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 relays the artist's coming-of-age whisked out of obscurity in Edinburg, VA by mega-producer Ricky Reed and trading a town of 1,000 residents for Los Angeles where the budding talent is now making a lifelong dream a reality.

Just last month, he teased out the project with "Rock Back & Forth." Watch the visualizer HERE. Prior, he unveiled "Damn Bean" with a Pulp Fiction-inspired music video. John-Robert also dropped "USMO," an acronym short for "You Should Move On" and set the stage for Healthy Baby Boy, Pt. 1 with the release of title track "Healthy Baby Boy" last October. The autobiographical slice-of-life immediately attracted tastemaker praise by the likes of SPIN , who raved, "On his latest single, 'Healthy Baby Boy,' John-Robert shows his depth as an emerging songwriter by his understanding of the poignancy of life," and American Songwriter noted, "He pours his emotional angst directly into his new song, the charmingly nostalgic 'Healthy Baby Boy.' In The Know put it best, "John-Robert is a name you'll want to know...a small-town baby boy who's steadily rising to super stardom."

At age 16, John-Robert was invited out to L.A. by Reed, who's described him as "a transcendent, once-in-a-generation singer and songwriter." Sure enough, John-Robert's 2019 independent release "Adeline" has amassed over 3 million streams and garnered fans like Camila Cabello, who posted an Instagram story praising it. Last year, he recorded a breathtaking rendition of Fiona Apple's "Criminal" for the Recording Academy's® "ReImagined" video series. In May, he released his debut EP, Bailey Barely Knew Me, featuring "Adeline" and other standout tracks.

Listen here: