John Legend Takes Over KCRW Airwaves for Special Christmas Guest DJ Set

Article Pixel Dec. 19, 2019  
John Legend Takes Over KCRW Airwaves for Special Christmas Guest DJ Set

Superstar John Legend dropped by KCRW to talk with KCRW DJ Eric J. Lawrence about his love for Christmas music. Legend's conversation and guest DJ set, during which he shares some of his favorite holiday tunes, airs Tuesday, December 24, at 10AM, on the station's flagship music program, Morning Becomes Eclectic.

"I love Christmas music. l've loved it since I was a kid. It's always been a huge part of our celebration, as a family," explains Legend. He recalls Christmas Day at his grandmother's house. After opening gifts and playing football in the yard, the celebration always ended with a gathering around the piano to sing Christmas tunes. To carry on this tradition, Legend released his own Christmas album in 2018 titled, A Legendary Christmas. Recorded with Raphael Saadiq at his studio in North Hollywood, A Legendary Christmas includes new, original holiday tunes, and beloved covers of traditional Christmas songs. "It put me in a good mood all last year and made me realize how much of a mood-enhancer Christmas music is." The album was recently re-released as a deluxe edition featuring four additional tracks.

Legend kicks-off his KCRW mood-enhancing set off with his version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" also featuring Esperanza Spalding. Other songs included in his guest DJ set are Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas," and Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes."

To hear the full set, be sure to tune in to KCRW on Tuesday, December 24, at 10AM, or stream on demand at your own family celebrations, at kcrw.com.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • The Body Announce Collaborative Tour with Uniform Throughout March 2020
  • Dixon, FISHER, Amelie Lens, & More Announced for Sonus 2020
  • ESPN and ABC to Televise 31 Regular Season Matches During Major League Soccer's 25th Season
  • HIGH MAINTENANCE Returns to HBO on February 7