John Forté Announces New Album Out Oct. 22

Grammy-nominated recording artist, activist, filmmaker, and writer, John Forté has announced his transcendent new full-length album due out October 22 on Ram Dass' Soul Land Records. The new collection features guest appearances spanning Rising Appalachia, Ben Taylor, billy woods, Fielded, Everlast, Ram Dass and more. Today, he unveils lead single "Ready on the One" alongside a video created by Brandshop. Produced by Preservation and featuring contributions from Spills,Five, and Miss Brittany Reese, the track features Forté's impassioned delivery over a low-slung beat dotted with hand bells and sly guitar licks. "It sets us up for the narrative that takes place throughout the album," Forte explains, and the accompanying "Ready on the One" video gives the viewer a window into Forté's life - from his cannabis garden in Martha's Vineyard to his hometown of Brooklyn.

John's lived experience and activism go hand-in-hand, as seen in his unyielding support for criminal justice reform initiatives rooted in ending mass incarceration and systemic injustices. He has performed at The White House numerous times during the Obama administration and Michelle Obama recently included John's song "Being is Believing" (ft. Talib Kweli and Ben Taylor) on her Spotify playlist inspired by her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast.

"The process itself of recording Vessels, Angels & Ancestors was one that I surrendered to, one that I felt I was being guided by," shares John. He wrote the first song "Shame, Shame" after the murder of George Floyd, unsure if it was an isolated event of inspiration but quickly learned that he was about to embark on a larger journey. "That journey was about me letting go and being guided by the angels and the ancestors, allowing myself to be the vessel."

First known for his work with The Fugees, John Forté wrote and produced songs for their 1996 multi-platinum album The Score. From albums, films, soundtracks, and fashion shows to The Brooklyn Nets theme song, creative direction for cannabis brands, scores for broadcast television, and social justice campaigns, John's art has always complemented powerful and impactful storytelling.

Photo Credit: Lara Forté