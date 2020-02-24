John Fogerty Returns to Wynn Las Vegas to Finish his 'My 50 Year Trip' Tour

After his sold-out shows in 2019, rock legend John Fogerty is returning to Wynn Las Vegas to conclude his "My 50 Year Trip" tour. The nine shows at Encore Theater, inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and Fogerty's time with Creedence Clearwater Revival, will be the final performances of "My 50 Year Trip" and will take place on select nights from Nov. 4 - 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fogerty's hit show celebrates the 50th anniversary of his iconic songbook, which was written, recorded and released in 1969, while also showcasing the original Acme guitar and amp used at his legendary Woodstock performance that same year. Fans in attendance will be delighted by the montage of vintage photography, as well as stories from the band's set at the famous festival and Fogerty's own musical journey over the past five decades. "My 50 Year Trip" is produced by Julie Fogerty in association with AEG Presents.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Nov. 4, 6-7, 11, 13-14, 18, 20-21; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $59.50-$250 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Aside from music, Fogerty dedicates much of his time to supporting veterans throughout Las Vegas and across the country. In recognition of these endeavors, Fogerty, a veteran himself, was granted the key to the Las Vegas Strip during his November 2019 run at Wynn Las Vegas. In an ongoing effort to support the veteran community, one dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the Veterans Village Charitable Foundation.

Guests can also enjoy special dinner and show pairings at select restaurants at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach.





Related Articles View More Music Stories