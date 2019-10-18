John Driskell Hopkins Releases New Song and Video

John Driskell Hopkins (founding member of the Zac Brown Band) has released a new single and video for "Lonesome High" today, Friday, October 18, 2019. The song is performed by The John Driskell Hopkins Band, featuring Coy Bowles (Zac Brown Band bandmate).



The single is available for purchase or download wherever you get your music - including iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal and more.



In addition to the new single, Hopkins has also released a new video of "Lonesome High." The video is now available below.



"This song was written some time ago for my girls - my wife and my three daughters - to really capture how much I miss sharing my tour life with them all ... and to capture how hard it can be to miss so much in their life when I'm not with them," said Hopkins. "I love recording my music here in my studio, where I can be close to my family. Brighter Shade Studios is the kind of spot I'll continue using as a musician, producer, writer and engineer - all facets of my musical life. This is where I want to hone my craft and continue to actively contribute to the music community."



The studio, a stunning and expansive 2500 square feet, includes an oversized, flexible-use main recording space large enough to hold a 30-piece orchestra. The space also boasts a voice-over booth, machine and mixing room, lounge and full-service bar - made of Sapele (from Taylor Guitars) with customized song lyrics carved into the wood. The space is garnished with hallmarks of Hopkins esteemed career, including guitars, awards, photos and mementos from his musical journey.





